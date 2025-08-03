Healthcare IT Leaders as Translators: Bridging Teams for EHR and AI Success

The Role of Translation in Healthcare IT Leadership

In the complex world of healthcare information technology, effective leadership often hinges on the ability to bridge divides between diverse stakeholders. Kelli Garrison, a former chief information officer at Epic Systems and now an independent IT consultant, emphasizes this in a recent discussion. Drawing from her extensive experience, Garrison argues that IT leaders must serve as translators, decoding the unique languages of clinicians, administrators, and technical teams to foster collaboration and drive successful implementations.

This translation isn’t merely linguistic; it’s about understanding perspectives, biases, and skill sets. As detailed in an article from Healthcare IT News, Garrison highlights how identifying these elements ensures all voices are heard, leading to better technology selections and smoother integrations. For instance, a clinician might prioritize user-friendly interfaces for patient care, while an administrator focuses on cost efficiencies, and IT staff emphasize security protocols. Without a skilled translator, these priorities can clash, derailing projects.

Insights from Epic’s Emeritus Advisors

Garrison’s insights align with those of other Epic emeritus CIO advisors, such as Robert Slepin, who has decades of experience in health IT leadership. In another piece from Healthcare IT News, Slepin describes his role in optimizing electronic health records (EHRs) by prioritizing problem-solving in deployments. He stresses that visible, active leadership is crucial for change management, especially in fast-evolving environments where digital transformation demands agility.

Slepin’s work underscores the socio-technical nature of IT solutions, a theme echoed in discussions on platforms like X, where healthcare professionals vent frustrations with EHR systems. Posts from physicians highlight burnout from cumbersome Epic training requirements, with one user noting how account deactivations after brief inactivity divert attention from patient care. These real-time sentiments reveal the human costs when translation fails, reinforcing the need for leaders to align technical capabilities with user needs.

Strategies for Effective Stakeholder Engagement

To implement these translation strategies, IT leaders should start by mapping stakeholder ecosystems. Garrison advises conducting thorough assessments to uncover hidden biases—such as a finance team’s aversion to high upfront costs versus a clinical team’s demand for immediate functionality. This approach, she says, enables collaborative decision-making that avoids siloed thinking.

Recent news from sources like Healthcare IT News further illustrates this through Slepin’s experiences with complex transformations, like the JCL Connect program at John C. Lincoln Health Network. There, understanding change management theories helped navigate business, clinical, and IT challenges, ensuring buy-in across levels.

Overcoming Common Challenges in EHR Optimization

One persistent challenge is optimizing EHRs post-implementation. Slepin, in his advisory role at Epic, helps organizations refine their systems, as covered in Healthcare IT News. He points to digital transformation as a comprehensive effort involving AI, cloud migration, and agile practices—elements that require strong translation to integrate seamlessly.

On X, IT leaders share strategies for efficiency, such as using smartphrases in Epic to streamline documentation, reducing administrative burdens. These grassroots tips complement formal advice, showing how translation extends to everyday workflows. Meanwhile, broader industry reports, including those from OpenPR, predict growth in healthcare IT solutions through 2032, driven by innovations from companies like Epic and Oracle Cerner, but only if leaders master stakeholder alignment.

The Future of IT Leadership in Healthcare

Looking ahead, the emphasis on translation is set to grow amid accelerating AI adoption and regulatory pressures. Garrison and Slepin’s combined wisdom suggests that successful leaders will be those who not only deploy technology but also cultivate empathy and communication. As one X post from a health tech executive notes, shifting IT teams from maintenance to innovation via strategic cloud migrations demands this translational skill set.

Ultimately, in an era where Epic Systems serves over 305 million patients, as per Wikipedia, the stakes are high. By acting as translators, IT leaders can mitigate risks, enhance collaboration, and ensure technologies truly support healthcare delivery, paving the way for more resilient systems.