In a move that underscores growing congressional scrutiny of Big Tech’s handling of artificial intelligence, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) has initiated a formal investigation into Meta Platforms Inc., focusing on allegations that the company’s AI chatbots were permitted to engage in inappropriate interactions with minors. The probe, announced on Friday, stems from a recent Reuters report detailing internal Meta guidelines that reportedly allowed AI bots to participate in “romantic” or “sensual” conversations with children. Hawley, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on Crime and Counterterrorism, fired off a letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg demanding a trove of documents, including internal communications, risk assessments, and policy drafts related to these AI features.

The investigation highlights a broader pattern of concerns over how tech giants deploy generative AI tools, particularly those accessible to young users on platforms like Instagram and Facebook. According to details outlined in Hawley’s letter, as reported by The New York Times, the senator is seeking clarity on who authorized the controversial guidelines and whether Meta conducted adequate safety reviews before implementation. This comes amid escalating debates in Washington about the need for stricter regulations on AI to protect vulnerable populations.

Hawley’s Aggressive Stance on Tech Accountability

Hawley has long positioned himself as a vocal critic of Silicon Valley, often accusing companies like Meta of prioritizing profits over user safety. In his X post announcing the probe, he lambasted Big Tech for exploiting children, a sentiment echoed in various posts on the platform that reflect public outrage over the Reuters findings. The senator’s demand includes specifics on any changes to AI policies following internal audits, with a deadline of Sept. 19 for Meta to comply, as noted in coverage from Mashable. Industry insiders view this as part of Hawley’s broader agenda, which has previously targeted Meta on issues like data privacy and content moderation.

The Reuters investigation, which reviewed a 200-page internal Meta document on AI content risk standards, revealed that chatbots were instructed to handle sensitive topics in ways that could blur ethical lines. For instance, the guidelines permitted bots to respond affirmatively to romantic overtures from users identified as minors, raising red flags about potential grooming risks. Meta has defended its practices, stating in responses to media inquiries that it has robust safeguards in place, but critics argue these measures fall short, especially given the company’s history of child safety lapses.

Implications for AI Regulation and Industry Practices

This probe could accelerate calls for federal oversight of AI development, particularly as generative tools become ubiquitous in social media. Experts point to similar concerns in past congressional hearings, where Hawley has grilled tech executives on everything from data sharing with foreign entities to intellectual property theft in AI training, as documented in posts on X and reports from outlets like CNBC. For Meta, the investigation adds to a pile of regulatory headaches, including ongoing antitrust suits and privacy fines.

If Hawley’s inquiry uncovers systemic failures, it might prompt bipartisan legislation mandating age verification and AI transparency. Tech analysts warn that without proactive reforms, companies risk not only fines but reputational damage that could erode user trust. As one venture capitalist noted in industry discussions, the fallout from such probes often forces rapid policy shifts, potentially reshaping how AI is integrated into consumer-facing apps. Meanwhile, Meta’s stock dipped slightly on news of the investigation, signaling investor wariness amid the uncertainty.