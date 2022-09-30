A Guide to Sheets For Better Sleep

The events of the past few years have induced stress in many people, which means health has become really important. This, however, means more than eating right and exercising daily: getting enough sleep is also a serious concern. Yet how does one pick the right bedding for themselves? Let’s explore the guide to sheets below.

In 2021, more than $87 billion was spent on new bedding throughout the world. In terms of bedding preferences, two in three Americans still use flat sheets, and they’re mostly Gen Xers. On average, Americans use three pillows when they go to sleep. Most also choose to use a comforter or blanket over other items such as duvets or quilts.

How Often Do You Change Your Sheets?

When it comes to changing their sheets, 32% of Americans wash their sheets once a week, which includes 73% of single American women and only 14% of American couples. 56% of American couples instead change their sheets every two weeks while 51% of single American men wash their sheets once every 10 weeks or less. Although 65% of Americans say they don’t have time to change their sheets on a regular basis, 47% simply mention they forget to do so.

Everyone washes their bedding in different ways, but are you sure you’re washing your bedding enough? Experts recommend washing pillowcases and sheets every week while blankets can be washed every two to three months. On the other hand, pillows should be washed every four to six months.

53% of people in the U.S. actually do not believe expert recommendations on changing bedding with 24% of people not knowing that they should be washed so regularly. 19% of Americans believe showering before bed is enough to keep sheets clean. However, research has shown that people who change their sheets more often are able to get better sleep. In fact, a survey shows that people who were very satisfied with their quality of sleep go just barely 13 days between washes.

Sleep Troubles: What You Can Do

In the U.S., 68% of Americans struggle to fall asleep at least once a week. Does this mean the sheets need to be changed? Getting new sheets might be necessary if you: see yellowing, tearing, or holes; see the seams splitting or fraying; notice an odor even after washing; you are unable to sleep as well as before; you wake up with itchy skin, a stuffy nose, or other allergy symptoms.

Choosing New Sheets

When choosing new sheets for your bed, the material matters more than you might think. You can choose from linen, sustainable plant-based fibers, polyester, silk, or cotton depending on your specific needs. Cotton quality is also important to consider, and it’s usually determined by the length of the fibers or staple length (the longer the staples, the more durable and softer the sheets).

The weave is important to consider as well as different weaves can change the softness and durability of the sheets. Some people might prioritize thread count when picking sheets as a higher thread count offers smoother, more durable sheets while other people might find the ply (or the number of threads in one soiree inch of material) more crucial when determining the right sheets.

Color is an interesting determining factor as you can choose the color depending on whether you’re worried about cleanliness, like seeing brighter colors when you wake up, or even just want to create a natural, tranquil environment.

In Conclusion

No matter what you choose, finding sheets that are right for your particular needs will be the most beneficial in getting the quality sleep you desire. Learn more in the guide to sheets below: