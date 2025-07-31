Advertise with Us
Grab Reports $35M Q2 Profit, Launches Driverless Shuttle in Singapore

Grab Holdings reported a Q2 2025 profit of $35 million, reversing a $53 million loss from last year, fueled by higher revenue and efficiency gains. CEO Anthony Tan emphasized the company's lead in autonomous vehicles, launching a driverless shuttle in Singapore to serve underserved routes. This positions Grab for future tech integration.
Written by Tim Toole
Thursday, July 31, 2025

In the bustling markets of Southeast Asia, Grab Holdings Ltd. has emerged as a powerhouse, blending ride-hailing with food delivery and financial services. On July 31, 2025, the company reported robust second-quarter earnings, posting a profit of $35 million, a stark turnaround from the $53 million loss in the same period last year. This financial upswing, driven by higher revenue and improved margins, underscores Grab’s strategic pivot toward efficiency amid economic headwinds.

CEO Anthony Tan, the visionary co-founder, highlighted during the earnings call how Grab is positioning itself at the forefront of autonomous vehicle technology. According to a report in Fortune Asia, Tan emphasized that the company is in a “prime position” to support the transition to driverless cars, leveraging its vast ecosystem to integrate self-driving tech seamlessly.

Autonomous Ambitions Take Shape in Singapore

Grab’s foray into driverless vehicles isn’t mere rhetoric. In early July 2025, the company launched a driverless shuttle service ferrying employees from its headquarters to a nearby metro station, covering a 4-kilometer route. This initiative, detailed in the same Fortune Asia article, represents a tangible step toward broader deployment, with Tan noting that autonomous vehicles could address underserved routes where human drivers are scarce.

Echoing this, a March 2025 piece in

