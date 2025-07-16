Google’s Gemini AI ‘Ask for Me’ Feature Enables Hands-Free Business Calls via Search in the US

Google’s latest advancement in artificial intelligence is transforming how consumers interact with local businesses, allowing AI to handle phone calls on users’ behalf. Announced this week, the feature, dubbed “Ask for Me,” enables Google Search to place automated calls to inquire about pricing, availability, or even book appointments. This rollout, powered by the upgraded Gemini AI model, marks a significant step in making AI more agentic—capable of taking real-world actions independently.

Users in the U.S. can now activate this through Google Search by typing queries like “call the plumber to check availability.” The AI dials the business, engages in a natural conversation, and relays the information back via text or voice summary. According to The Verge, the system uses voice synthesis that’s remarkably lifelike, drawing from Google’s DeepMind technology to mimic human intonation and handle unexpected responses.

The Mechanics Behind AI-Powered Calls

Under the hood, Ask for Me leverages Gemini 2.5 Pro, an enhanced version of Google’s multimodal AI that processes audio, text, and context in real time. This upgrade allows the AI to navigate complex dialogues, such as negotiating appointment times or clarifying product details, without user intervention.

As detailed in Google’s official blog on products and search, the feature integrates with existing Search Labs experiments, ensuring calls are brief and respectful—typically under two minutes—to minimize disruption for businesses. TechRadar reports that early testers praised its accuracy, with the AI successfully booking reservations at busy restaurants during peak hours.

Rollout Strategy and User Access

The feature is initially available to all U.S. Search users, with plans for global expansion by late 2025. It’s accessible via the Google app on Android and iOS, though premium AI Mode subscribers get priority access to advanced capabilities like multi-step queries.

Android Police highlights that this ties into broader Gemini updates, including integration with Google Assistant on Pixel phones, where users can say “Hey Google, ask for me about tire prices at the nearest auto shop.” Neowin notes the system’s ability to handle accents and noisy environments, making it robust for diverse scenarios.

Implications for Businesses and Consumers

For consumers, this eliminates the hassle of hold times and awkward conversations, potentially saving hours weekly. Industry insiders see it as a boon for accessibility, aiding those with social anxiety or language barriers.

However, businesses might face an influx of AI calls, prompting questions about verification and spam. PYMNTS.com points out that Google is partnering with select merchants to opt-in, ensuring transparency—calls start with a disclosure that it’s an AI agent.

Privacy and Ethical Considerations

Privacy remains a focal point, with Google assuring that call data isn’t stored without consent. Yet, Search Engine Journal warns of potential misuse, like scalpers using AI to hoard reservations, urging regulatory oversight.

Critics, including those cited in recent X threads from tech analysts, debate the erosion of human interaction, fearing it could diminish personal customer service. Still, proponents argue it democratizes access to information.

Future Horizons in AI Assistance

Looking ahead, this could evolve into full-fledged AI agents managing errands, from shopping to travel planning. As per Google’s Assistant page, Gemini’s phone integration hints at deeper ecosystem ties, like syncing with Google Workspace for business users.

Ultimately, Ask for Me exemplifies Google’s push to embed AI seamlessly into daily life, outpacing rivals like Apple’s Siri or Amazon’s Alexa in proactive capabilities. With ongoing refinements, it may redefine consumer-business dynamics by 2026.