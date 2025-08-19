Google’s Dominance Threatens Open Web with Proprietary Control

In the ever-evolving world of technology, Google’s influence has grown to dominate not just search but the very fabric of the internet. A recent analysis from the blog Wok paints a stark picture: the tech giant is systematically enclosing the open web, leveraging its market power to dismantle the commons that once defined online innovation. This isn’t mere speculation; it’s a calculated strategy echoing past tech battles, where dominance leads to control.

At the heart of this critique is Google’s long-standing assault on foundational web technologies like XML. The Wok article details how Google has pushed alternatives that favor its ecosystem, effectively sidelining open standards that empowered developers worldwide. This shift, insiders argue, prioritizes proprietary tools over communal resources, much like Microsoft’s infamous “Embrace, Extend, Extinguish” tactic in the 1990s.

The War on XML and Its Broader Implications

The narrative traces back over a decade, highlighting Google’s promotion of JSON over XML in APIs and data exchange. As noted in the OSnews coverage of the issue, this isn’t just a technical preference; it’s a power play. Developers fled XML due to its complexity, but Google’s influence accelerated the exodus, embedding its preferences into web standards bodies like the WHATWG.

This enclosure extends to browsing itself. The introduction of the Fetch API in 2015, as a replacement for XMLHttpRequest, exemplifies how Google molds the web to its vision. According to discussions on Hacker News, this move centralized control, making it harder for independent tools to thrive without aligning with Google’s infrastructure.

From Social Networks to AI-Driven Enclosures

Beyond data formats, Google’s tactics infiltrate social and content realms. The Wok series on threats to the Fediverse underscores how Google views decentralized networks like Mastodon as rivals to eliminate, mirroring broader efforts to monopolize user attention. This aligns with warnings from Times Now, where Cloudflare’s CEO highlighted AI overviews siphoning traffic from publishers.

Such strategies risk fragmenting the web into silos. As explored in Medium’s Big Tech Talks, initiatives like AMP accelerated mobile experiences but at the cost of open access, funneling users into Google’s domain and starving independent sites of visibility.

Preparing for a Closed Future and Potential Resistance

The prognosis is grim, with Wok advising adaptations for “the final throes of the open web.” This includes bolstering alternative protocols and fostering community-driven standards to counter Google’s grip.

Yet, resistance is mounting. Coalitions like the Movement for an Open Web are lodging complaints with regulators, echoing calls in Know Your Mobile for antitrust action. Industry insiders must heed these signals, advocating for policies that preserve the web’s openness before enclosure becomes irreversible.

The Stakes for Innovation and Competition

Ultimately, Google’s actions threaten the innovative spirit that birthed the internet. As Lobsters forums debate, while some view the shift from XML as progress, it masks a deeper erosion of choice. For tech leaders, the question is clear: will we allow one company to redefine the web, or rally to protect its foundational principles? The answer could shape digital futures for generations.