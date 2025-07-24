Google to End Maps Follow Feature in 2025, Focusing on AI Tools

Google’s decision to sunset the “Follow” feature in its Maps app marks a subtle but significant shift in how the tech giant approaches social interactions within its navigation ecosystem. Launched quietly in 2019, the tool allowed users to follow local guides and contributors, receiving updates on their reviews, photos, and recommendations directly in the app. This fostered a lightweight social layer, enabling people to track trusted sources for dining spots or travel tips without the intensity of full-fledged social networks. But as Android Authority reported in a recent deep dive, Google has confirmed the feature’s discontinuation starting in September 2025, citing a pivot toward other community-building tools.

The move comes amid a broader wave of refinements to Google Maps, which has evolved from a simple directions service into a multifaceted platform blending AI, augmented reality, and user-generated content. Insiders familiar with Google’s product strategy suggest this isn’t an isolated cut but part of streamlining efforts to focus on high-engagement features like Immersive View and Gemini-powered navigation, as detailed in Google’s own blog posts from late 2024.

Why the Follow Feature Mattered to Power Users

For industry professionals in travel tech and local SEO, the Follow feature was more than a gimmick—it was a pipeline for curated insights. Marketers and app developers often leveraged it to build influence, with contributors amassing followers who relied on their input for business decisions. According to a community support post referenced by Android Police, Google acknowledged the change would eliminate the ability to approve or reject followers on restricted profiles, effectively dismantling this mini-social graph.

Yet, the feature’s usage data, while not publicly disclosed, appears to have been underwhelming. Analysts point to internal metrics showing it lagged behind more viral elements like photo uploads and star ratings, which drive Maps’ 1 billion-plus monthly users. This pruning aligns with Google’s history of axing underperformers, reminiscent of the 2023 shutdown of the Google+ social layer that once integrated with Maps.

User Backlash and Alternatives on the Horizon

Reactions have been swift and pointed, with posts on X (formerly Twitter) highlighting frustration among avid mappers. One viral thread from Tech-Issues Today, dated July 24, 2025, noted the removal as a blow to seamless trip planning, echoing sentiments that it complicates discovering hidden gems without algorithmic overload. Users in local guide communities have voiced concerns over losing personalized feeds, with some migrating discussions to forums like Local Guides Connect, which Google promotes as a replacement.

This forum, a dedicated space for contributors, offers threaded conversations and update sharing but lacks the in-app integration that made Follow so convenient. As Google’s October 2023 blog outlined in updates on AI features, the company is betting on machine learning to fill gaps, such as enhanced search visuals and contributor highlights via algorithms rather than manual follows.

Strategic Implications for Google’s Ecosystem

From a business perspective, discontinuing Follow could sharpen Maps’ focus on monetizable areas like ads and enterprise tools. Developers using the Maps Platform, as per Google’s March 2025 developer update on new map styles, may see ripple effects in how user contributions are surfaced, potentially boosting reliance on cloud-based styling and AI curation.

Competitors like Apple Maps and Waze, which emphasize community alerts without deep social following, stand to gain if disillusioned users switch. Still, Google’s dominance—bolstered by integrations with Search and Assistant—suggests this is a calculated risk to prioritize innovation.

Looking Ahead: Evolution or Erosion?

As the September deadline approaches, industry watchers anticipate more tweaks, possibly integrating Follow-like elements into Gemini AI for smarter recommendations. For now, the change underscores Google’s push for efficiency, even if it means trimming beloved niches. Users adapting to this shift might find solace in third-party apps or enhanced Local Guides, but the loss highlights the ephemeral nature of digital features in an ever-evolving tech arena.