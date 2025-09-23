Google Tests Top-Right Search Box Shift in AI Mode for Enhanced UX

Google’s ongoing experiments with its AI Mode feature in Search are subtly reshaping how users interact with information online, with the latest tweak involving the placement of the search query itself. According to a recent report from Search Engine Roundtable, the tech giant is testing a shift of the query text from the top-left corner to the top-right position within the AI-generated response interface. This change, spotted by SEO enthusiast Sachu Patel and shared on X, places the query in a shaded box, potentially aiming to streamline the visual flow and emphasize the AI’s synthesized answer more prominently.

Industry observers note that such interface adjustments, while minor on the surface, could influence user behavior significantly. In AI Mode, which leverages Google’s Gemini models to provide conversational, multi-step responses to complex queries, the query’s positioning might encourage users to focus less on rephrasing their original input and more on engaging with follow-up suggestions or refinements offered by the AI.

Evolving User Interface in AI-Driven Search: As Google refines AI Mode, these tests reflect a broader push toward intuitive designs that prioritize AI outputs over traditional search elements, potentially reducing cognitive load for users tackling intricate topics like STEM questions or planning tasks.

This isn’t the first interface experiment in AI Mode’s short history. Launched as an experimental feature in Search Labs earlier this year, as detailed in Google’s own blog posts, AI Mode has seen rapid iterations, including expansions to handle multimodal inputs like photos and PDFs. A post on X from Google highlighted new capabilities for creating plans and organizing projects via a “Canvas” tool, underscoring the feature’s evolution from basic overviews to agentic functionalities.

Moreover, recent updates reported by Google’s blog in March 2025 introduced AI Mode as a generative AI experiment, building on AI Overviews that debuted in 2024. The rightward shift of the query box aligns with other tweaks, such as integrating AI Mode into Chrome’s Omnibox, as covered in a Search Engine Roundtable article just days ago, allowing users to trigger AI responses directly from the browser’s address bar.

Implications for SEO and Digital Marketing: With AI Mode’s interface changes signaling a move toward zero-click searches, where users get comprehensive answers without visiting external sites, marketers must adapt strategies to optimize for featured AI snippets and conversational queries, drawing from insights in recent industry analyses.

For SEO professionals, this query repositioning test raises questions about visibility and click-through rates. Posts on X from figures like Barry Schwartz, who shared visuals of the change, suggest it could de-emphasize the original query in favor of the AI’s narrative, potentially leading to fewer refinements and more reliance on Google’s ecosystem. This echoes broader trends in AI search, where, as noted in a TimeBooster Marketing piece, updates to AI Mode’s models have improved handling of complex questions, boosting zero-click interactions.

Google’s AI advancements, including the rollout of Gemini 2.5 Pro for subscribers as announced by CEO Sundar Pichai on X in July, further integrate these interface changes into a cohesive experience. The company’s August updates, detailed in its AI blog, emphasized safer and smarter browsing, which could tie into AI Mode’s design philosophy.

Global Expansion and Future Directions: As AI Mode extends to markets like India, per reports from Gadgets 360, these subtle UI shifts may pave the way for more immersive, action-oriented search experiences, challenging competitors and redefining information retrieval for billions of users.

Looking ahead, insiders speculate that this right-side query placement might be part of preparations for deeper integrations, such as AI-powered calling or enhanced multimodal reasoning, as teased in X posts from AI experts like Robby Stein. With AI Mode now testing in Chrome and expanding geographically, according to Gadgets 360, the feature is poised to dominate search interactions.

Critics, however, warn of potential drawbacks, including reduced traffic to publishers if users linger within Google’s AI bubble. Yet, as evidenced by enthusiastic X discussions from users like Mishaal Rahman, the excitement around AI Mode’s capabilities— from parallel sub-queries to cited long-form answers—suggests Google’s bets on interface subtlety could yield major gains in user retention and satisfaction.