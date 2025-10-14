Google Tests MediaTek M90 Modem for Pixel 11 Tensor G6 Upgrade

In the ever-evolving world of smartphone technology, Google appears poised for a significant pivot in its hardware strategy with the upcoming Pixel 11 series. According to recent reports, the company is testing a new modem from MediaTek for its Tensor G6 chip, potentially marking the end of a longstanding partnership with Samsung on key components. This move could address persistent complaints about battery life and connectivity in previous Pixel models, signaling Google’s intent to refine its in-house silicon for better performance.

The shift stems from internal tests where Google has integrated MediaTek’s M90 modem into prototypes of the Tensor G6, as detailed in a report from Digital Trends. This modem, known for its efficiency in 5G operations, promises improvements in power management and signal stability—areas where Samsung’s Exynos modems have drawn criticism for excessive heat and energy drain. Industry analysts suggest this could be Google’s final break from Samsung hardware dependencies, following earlier transitions in chip manufacturing.

A Potential Game-Changer in Chip Design

For years, Google’s Tensor chips have relied on Samsung’s Exynos architecture, but user feedback on models like the Pixel 8 and 9 has highlighted modem-related issues, including dropped calls and rapid battery depletion during intensive tasks. By adopting MediaTek’s technology, Google aims to leverage the Taiwanese chipmaker’s advancements in sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G, potentially boosting the Pixel 11’s appeal in competitive markets. Sources close to the matter, as reported by Android Headlines, indicate that this integration is already underway in early prototypes, with a focus on seamless AI features that Tensor chips are known for.

This hardware shakeup aligns with broader industry trends toward diversified supply chains, especially amid geopolitical tensions affecting semiconductor production. Google’s decision could also enhance its negotiating power with suppliers, reducing costs and accelerating innovation cycles. However, challenges remain: integrating a new modem requires extensive software optimization to maintain the Pixel’s hallmark camera and AI capabilities without introducing bugs.

Implications for Battery and Connectivity

Battery efficiency stands out as a primary beneficiary of this change. MediaTek’s M90 has demonstrated superior power handling in devices from other manufacturers, potentially extending the Pixel 11’s standby time and reducing thermal throttling during prolonged use. A leak from NotebookCheck.net notes that early tests show up to 20% better energy efficiency compared to Exynos equivalents, which could translate to all-day battery life even with heavy AI workloads like real-time photo editing or Gemini assistant interactions.

Moreover, this modem switch might improve global connectivity, supporting more bands and faster satellite integration—features increasingly vital for emergency services and remote areas. Google’s hardware team, under pressure to match rivals like Apple’s A-series chips, views this as a step toward parity in flagship performance.

Strategic Shifts and Market Positioning

Looking ahead, the Pixel 11’s release, expected in 2026, could redefine Google’s position in the premium smartphone segment. By ditching Samsung’s modems, the company not only addresses hardware shortcomings but also fosters competition among chip suppliers, potentially driving down prices for consumers. Insights from TechRadar highlight that this upgrade aligns with rumors of enhanced AI processing in the Tensor G6, including better on-device machine learning for features like Magic Editor.

Yet, risks abound. A botched integration could lead to launch delays or reliability issues, eroding consumer trust. Industry insiders speculate that Google’s move reflects lessons from past Pixel launches, where modem woes overshadowed innovative software. If successful, this shakeup could propel the Pixel line toward greater market share, challenging Samsung and Apple more directly.

Broader Industry Ramifications

The ripple effects extend beyond Google. MediaTek’s growing role in high-end devices could pressure Samsung to innovate its Exynos lineup, benefiting the entire Android ecosystem. Meanwhile, Google’s push for custom silicon underscores a trend among tech giants to control their hardware destiny, reducing reliance on third parties. As reported in Digitimes, this test phase is a critical milestone, with full adoption hinging on rigorous validation over the coming months.

In summary, Google’s hardware reconfiguration for the Pixel 11 represents a calculated risk to elevate its devices. By embracing MediaTek’s modem, the company is betting on tangible improvements that could finally silence critics and solidify the Pixel as a top-tier contender.