Google Shifts Tensor G5 to TSMC, Eyes MediaTek Modem for G6 in 2026

Google’s longstanding reliance on Samsung for its Tensor chipsets, which power the Pixel smartphone lineup, appears to be fraying further as the tech giant seeks greater independence in semiconductor design. Since the debut of the first Tensor chip in the Pixel 6 series back in 2021, Google has leaned heavily on Samsung’s Exynos architecture and manufacturing prowess, a partnership that has defined the Pixel’s unique blend of AI-driven features and custom silicon. However, recent leaks and reports indicate a strategic pivot, with Google aiming to reduce dependencies that have sometimes hampered performance and efficiency.

This shift isn’t entirely new; Google has already transitioned the production of its Tensor G5 chip—set to power the upcoming Pixel 10 series—from Samsung’s foundry to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC). According to industry sources, this move promises improvements in power efficiency and thermal management, areas where Samsung’s processes have occasionally lagged behind competitors.

A Deeper Dive into the Modem Switch: Google’s Push for Efficiency and Speed

Now, emerging details suggest Google is going a step further by potentially ditching Samsung’s Exynos modems entirely for the Tensor G6, codenamed “Malibu,” which is slated for the Pixel 11 in 2026. Leaks from reliable sources, including a report in Android Police, reveal that Google is testing MediaTek’s M90 modem internally. This component boasts downlink speeds up to 12Gbps, support for both sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G, and AI-enhanced power efficiency, potentially addressing longstanding complaints about Pixel battery life and connectivity.

The M90’s advantages over the current Exynos 5400 modem in the Pixel 10 series are notable, with MediaTek claiming superior energy savings that could translate to longer usage times for users. This decision aligns with Google’s broader efforts to customize its hardware stack, reducing vulnerabilities tied to a single supplier like Samsung, whose modems have been criticized for higher power consumption in real-world scenarios.

Strategic Implications for Google’s Hardware Ambitions and Industry Dynamics

For industry insiders, this evolution underscores Google’s maturation as a chip designer, moving from a semi-custom Exynos derivative to a more bespoke architecture. The partnership with TSMC, as detailed in reports from BusinessKorea, extends potentially through the Pixel 14 in 2029, signaling a long-term commitment to advanced nodes like 3nm processes that could elevate Tensor’s competitiveness against Qualcomm’s Snapdragon and Apple’s A-series chips.

Yet, challenges remain. Google’s Tensor chips have historically prioritized AI and machine learning over raw performance, a niche that has won fans but also drawn criticism for benchmarking shortfalls. By integrating MediaTek’s modem, Google might finally close the gap in areas like sustained gaming or network reliability, but it risks integration hiccups in early iterations.

Broader Market Ramifications: Samsung’s Loss and the Rise of Alternatives

Samsung, meanwhile, faces a blow to its foundry and component businesses, which have benefited from Google’s orders. As noted in analyses from SammyPolice, this could accelerate Samsung’s need to innovate in its Exynos lineup to retain relevance, especially as rivals like MediaTek gain ground in the modem space.

Ultimately, Google’s maneuvers reflect a calculated bet on diversification to bolster its Pixel ecosystem. If successful, this could redefine the Android hardware paradigm, empowering Google to deliver more seamless, efficient devices that stand toe-to-toe with iOS counterparts. For now, the tech world watches closely as these internal tests unfold, potentially heralding a new era of Pixel innovation free from Samsung’s shadow.