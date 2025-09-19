Advertise with Us
Google has strongly opposed the DOJ's antitrust remedies for its ad tech monopoly, warning that divesting tools like Google Ad Manager would harm publishers' revenues, raise advertisers' costs, and disrupt the digital economy. Instead, Google proposes transparency measures. Industry reactions are mixed, highlighting tensions between competition and stability.
Google Rejects DOJ Antitrust Remedies for Ad Tech Monopoly
Written by Sara Donnelly
Friday, September 19, 2025

In a strongly worded response to the U.S. Department of Justice’s proposed remedies in its antitrust lawsuit over advertising technology, Google has argued that the changes could inflict significant harm on publishers, advertisers, and the broader digital economy. The tech giant contends that forcing it to divest key parts of its ad tech stack, including tools like Google Ad Manager, would disrupt the ecosystem that many businesses rely on for revenue and audience reach.

The DOJ’s push stems from a ruling earlier this year that found Google guilty of maintaining an illegal monopoly in ad tech markets. Prosecutors are seeking structural remedies, such as breaking up Google’s control over publisher ad servers and ad exchanges, to foster competition.

Potential Fallout for Publishers

Google’s filing, detailed in a blog post on its public policy site, warns that such divestitures could lead to lower ad revenues for publishers. The company claims its integrated tools provide efficiency and scale that alternatives might not match, potentially leaving smaller publishers vulnerable in a fragmented market.

Industry observers echo these concerns. According to reporting from AdExchanger, Google’s proposed alternatives—such as behavioral changes rather than asset sales—aim to preserve the status quo while addressing antitrust issues, but critics argue this falls short of true reform.

Advertisers’ Dilemma and Market Dynamics

For advertisers, Google asserts that the remedies could increase costs and reduce targeting precision. The company’s ecosystem allows seamless buying across display, video, and search ads, and dismantling it might force brands to navigate multiple platforms, raising operational complexities.

This perspective aligns with insights from Digiday, which notes that while some in the industry view the DOJ’s approach as a “big win” for curbing Google’s dominance, others fear it could accelerate the decline of open web advertising amid rising competition from AI-driven search and social platforms.

Google’s Counterproposal and Broader Implications

In contrast to the DOJ’s aggressive stance, Google suggests remedies focused on transparency and interoperability, such as allowing publishers more data access without requiring divestitures. The company cites its own data showing that its tools have helped publishers earn billions, arguing that forced breakups could stifle innovation.

A report from Public Knowledge highlights how combined remedies from Google’s search and ad tech cases could reshape digital markets, potentially benefiting rivals but at the risk of short-term disruptions for dependent businesses.

Industry Reactions and Future Outlook

Reactions from the ad tech sector have been mixed. Some executives, as quoted in Business Insider, worry that without Google’s infrastructure, web traffic and ad revenues could plummet further due to AI’s encroachment on traditional search.

As the case progresses toward a final ruling, stakeholders are watching closely. Google emphasizes that the DOJ’s remedies overlook the evolving nature of digital advertising, where apps and AI are already shifting user behaviors away from the open web. If implemented, these changes could force publishers and advertisers to adapt quickly, potentially leading to consolidation or new alliances in a post-Google-dominant era.

The debate underscores ongoing tensions between antitrust enforcement and technological efficiency. While the DOJ aims to level the playing field, Google’s warnings suggest that aggressive interventions might inadvertently harm the very entities they seek to protect, prompting calls for more nuanced solutions that balance competition with economic stability.

