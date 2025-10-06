Google Pixel 10 Hit by Genshin Impact GPU Glitches and Incompatibility

The Pixel 10’s Gaming Woes Emerge

Google’s latest flagship smartphone, the Pixel 10, is facing significant backlash from gamers following a recent update to the popular mobile game Genshin Impact. Reports indicate that the device struggles to run the game smoothly, with issues ranging from graphical glitches to complete unplayability. This problem stems from the Pixel 10’s adoption of a PowerVR GPU in its Tensor G5 processor, a departure from previous models that used ARM Mali GPUs.

According to user complaints flooding social media platforms like X and Reddit, the game’s latest patch has rendered it nearly impossible to play on Pixel 10 devices. Videos show distorted textures, unresponsive controls, and overall erratic performance, turning what should be an immersive experience into a frustrating ordeal.

Root Causes: GPU Compatibility and Support

The core issue appears to be the removal of support for PowerVR GPUs in Genshin Impact’s update, as explicitly stated in the game’s changelog. This decision by developer HoYoverse has left Pixel 10 owners in the lurch, especially since the phone’s GPU was touted as an upgrade but now reveals compatibility shortcomings. Industry observers note that PowerVR GPUs, while efficient for certain tasks, have historically lagged in broad gaming support compared to competitors like Qualcomm’s Adreno or Apple’s custom silicon.

Further complicating matters, outdated drivers may be exacerbating the problem. Benchmarks and early reviews have shown the Tensor G5’s graphics performance falling short of expectations, sometimes even behind two-year-old Android flagships. A report from Phandroid highlights how Pixel 10 owners are reporting GPU glitches specifically in Genshin Impact, attributing it to these outdated drivers and inherent PowerVR compatibility issues.

Google’s Silence and Industry Implications

Google has remained notably quiet on the matter, which has only fueled speculation and concern among mobile gamers. An article in Android Authority points out that the company’s reticence about the Pixel 10’s GPU details prior to launch was a red flag, suggesting potential weaknesses in gaming prowess. This isn’t just a niche complaint; Genshin Impact boasts millions of active players worldwide, making this a high-profile stumble for Google’s hardware ambitions.

For industry insiders, this incident underscores broader challenges in the smartphone chip arms race. Google’s shift to in-house Tensor processors aims to optimize for AI and photography, but gaming has evidently taken a backseat. Competitors like Samsung and Apple continue to dominate with GPUs finely tuned for demanding titles, leaving Pixel users questioning the trade-offs.

Potential Fixes and Future Outlook

Hope isn’t entirely lost, as experts suggest that software updates could alleviate some issues. NotebookCheck.net reports that a simple GPU driver update from Google might boost performance by up to 30%, based on similar fixes in past devices. However, the explicit dropping of PowerVR support by Genshin Impact’s developers means a full resolution may require collaboration between Google and HoYoverse.

In the meantime, affected users are turning to workarounds like lowering graphics settings or sideloading older game versions, though these are far from ideal. This episode serves as a cautionary tale for smartphone manufacturers balancing innovation with ecosystem compatibility.

Broader Market Ramifications

The fallout extends beyond gaming enthusiasts, potentially impacting Pixel 10 sales in key markets where mobile gaming is a major draw, such as Asia. Analysts are watching closely to see if Google addresses this swiftly, as persistent issues could erode trust in the Tensor lineup. A piece from 9to5Google details how the Pixel 10 series has effectively lost access to Genshin Impact, emphasizing the need for rapid intervention.

Ultimately, this GPU debacle highlights the intricate dependencies in mobile tech, where hardware choices can ripple through software ecosystems. For Google, rectifying this could strengthen its position, but delays might allow rivals to capitalize on the perceived weaknesses. As the industry awaits updates, the Pixel 10’s gaming credentials hang in the balance, a reminder that even tech giants aren’t immune to integration pitfalls.