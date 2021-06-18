Google Open-Sources Its Fully Homomorphic Encryption

Google has announced it is open-sourcing its fully homomorphic encryption (FHE) transpiler, in an effort to help further adoption.

FHE is the next step in encryption, and allows data to stay completely encrypted while still being manipulated. For example, a service could encrypt two values, pass them to an outside service where they are added together, and the final result returned to the original service. The values and results would remain encrypted during the entire process, with the outside service never knowing what any of the values are. The originating service would be able to decrypt and verify the authenticity of the returned value.

While a basic example, the above illustrates the far-reaching privacy implications of FHE. IBM released its own FHE toolkit last year, and early this year DARPA announced it was working with Intel and Microsoft to make FHE usable.

Google is now getting in on the action, open-sourcing its own toolkit.

As developers, it’s our responsibility to help keep our users safe online and protect their data. This starts with building products that are secure by default, private by design, and put users in control. Everything we make at Google is underpinned by these principles, and we’re proud to be an industry leader in developing, deploying, and scaling new privacy-preserving technologies that make it possible to learn valuable insights and create helpful experiences while protecting our users’ privacy.

That’s why today, we are excited to announce that we’re open-sourcing a first-of-its-kind, general-purpose transpiler for Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE), which will enable developers to compute on encrypted data without being able to access any personally identifiable information.

With FHE gaining support, it’s only a matter of time until it becomes the new standard, offering significantly better security and privacy than is currently available.