Google Nest Glitches Persist Despite Gemini AI, Sparking User Backlash

Google Nest Glitches Persist Despite Gemini AI, Sparking User Backlash
Written by Juan Vasquez
Monday, November 3, 2025

Google’s smart home ecosystem, once a beacon of seamless integration, is facing mounting criticism as users report persistent glitches that undermine even the most basic functionalities. Months after the company pledged to address these issues, devices like Nest speakers and hubs continue to falter, misunderstanding commands or failing to respond altogether. This ongoing saga highlights a broader challenge for tech giants in maintaining reliability amid rapid innovation pushes.

Industry observers note that the problems began escalating earlier this year, with widespread reports of devices ignoring voice prompts or delivering erratic performance. For instance, simple tasks such as turning on lights or playing music have become unreliable, frustrating homeowners who invested in Google’s interconnected home setup.

Ongoing Reliability Woes

According to a recent article from Android Authority, these issues persist despite Google’s assurances of fixes, with users expressing disillusionment over the integration of advanced AI like Gemini, which has yet to resolve core problems. The publication details how, even after updates, Home devices struggle with fundamental operations, leading to a chorus of complaints on forums and social media.

Reddit threads, such as one on r/googlehome titled “The Enshittification of Google Home,” capture the sentiment of hundreds of users who describe their once-reliable setups devolving into sources of daily irritation. Comments reveal patterns of devices playing music in the wrong rooms or failing to connect to smart appliances, echoing broader dissatisfaction.

Promises and Shortfalls

Google acknowledged the glitches in July, following a surge in user feedback, and committed to swift resolutions. However, as reported by Android Authority in an updated piece, the company’s response has been perceived as inadequate, with many users still encountering the same errors months later. This has sparked discussions about accountability in the smart home sector.

A potential class-action lawsuit looms, as highlighted in another Android Authority report, where a U.S. law firm is investigating claims of defective products. Such legal scrutiny underscores the risks for Google if these issues aren’t rectified, potentially eroding consumer trust in its hardware lineup.

AI Integration’s Mixed Impact

The rollout of Gemini AI was intended to enhance Google Home’s capabilities, but insiders argue it has diverted attention from fixing basics. Sources like Android Police note that while some updates address specific bugs, like routine malfunctions, the overall ecosystem remains unstable, leaving users yearning for pre-AI simplicity.

Surveys conducted by Android Authority reveal that seven in ten users deem their devices unreliable, a statistic that alarms industry analysts. This decline coincides with Google’s push toward premium features, such as Nest Aware integrations, which some view as prioritizing monetization over stability.

Implications for the Smart Home Market

For industry insiders, Google’s struggles signal a cautionary tale about overextending ecosystems without robust backend support. Competitors like Amazon’s Alexa have capitalized on similar reliability gaps, gaining market share by emphasizing consistent performance over flashy AI add-ons.

As Google continues to iterate—recent updates to the Home app aim to fix crashes and camera issues, per Android Authority—the question remains whether these efforts will suffice. Without a fundamental overhaul, the company risks alienating its user base, potentially stalling adoption in a competitive field where trust is paramount.

