Google Launches AI Mode in Overviews with Gemini for Global Queries

Google’s latest experiment in search functionality is quietly reshaping how users interact with its platform, introducing an “Ask anything” box within AI Overviews that seamlessly transitions into a full AI Mode experience. This feature, spotted in recent tests, allows users to pose complex queries directly from the overview panel, expanding beyond traditional search results into conversational AI-driven responses. According to observations detailed in a report from Search Engine Roundtable, the box appears prominently in AI Overviews, prompting users to dive deeper with follow-up questions, effectively blurring the lines between quick answers and extended dialogues.

This development builds on Google’s broader push to integrate generative AI more deeply into its core search product. Initially rolled out as an experimental feature in Labs earlier this year, AI Mode has evolved rapidly, enabling multi-part questions and contextual follow-ups that rival standalone AI tools like ChatGPT.

Evolution of AI Integration in Search

Industry insiders note that this “Ask anything” integration represents a strategic escalation in Google’s AI ambitions, aiming to retain users within its ecosystem amid competition from specialized AI search engines. A post on Google’s official blog from May 2025 highlighted how AI Mode leverages the company’s Gemini models to handle intricate tasks, such as planning trips or comparing products, with visually rich outputs including maps and charts. The feature’s expansion to the search homepage, as reported in a July update from Impression Digital, has increased its visibility, potentially driving higher adoption rates.

Recent global rollout announcements underscore the scale of this initiative. Just days ago, Google expanded AI Mode to 180 countries, incorporating English-language support and new agentic capabilities that allow the AI to perform actions like booking reservations or generating personalized recommendations, per coverage in Lifehacker.

New Features and User Capabilities

Enhancements like Canvas for project organization and support for uploading PDFs and images further empower users, transforming search into a collaborative tool for education and productivity. A July 2025 update on Google’s blog detailed these additions, emphasizing their utility for learners and professionals. For instance, users can now query uploaded documents for insights, a functionality that echoes advanced features in competing platforms but integrates natively with Google’s vast data trove.

Posts on X (formerly Twitter) reflect growing excitement among tech enthusiasts, with users praising the seamless transition from overviews to mode for handling open-ended queries. However, some express concerns over accuracy and privacy, highlighting the need for robust safeguards as AI becomes more proactive.

Implications for the Search Industry

For industry players, this signals a pivot toward “agentic” search, where AI doesn’t just retrieve information but acts on it, potentially disrupting traditional SEO practices. As noted in a recent analysis by TechCrunch, Google’s move counters rivals like Perplexity AI by embedding similar capabilities directly into the world’s most-used search engine. Metrics from Google’s I/O 2025 presentations suggest AI Mode has already processed millions of queries, with engagement times significantly higher than standard searches.

Looking ahead, experts anticipate further iterations, possibly incorporating voice and multimodal inputs more extensively. A piece in Tom’s Guide from last month explored how these updates could redefine user expectations, making search more intuitive and less linear.

Challenges and Future Outlook

Yet, challenges remain, including hallucinations in AI responses and the ethical use of data for personalization. Google has addressed some issues through iterative updates, as outlined in its July AI news roundup, but ongoing scrutiny from regulators could temper the pace of deployment.

Ultimately, this “Ask anything” box to AI Mode bridge exemplifies Google’s vision of search as an intelligent companion, poised to influence everything from e-commerce to education. As adoption grows, it may well set the standard for AI-augmented information retrieval, compelling competitors to accelerate their own innovations.