Google Launches Agentic AI in Search for Multi-Step Tasks

The Dawn of Agentic AI in Search

Google is ushering in a transformative era for its search engine, integrating advanced artificial intelligence capabilities that echo the futuristic assistants seen in science-fiction narratives. According to a recent report from Digital Trends, the company is rolling out “agentic AI” features, where the AI doesn’t just provide information but actively performs multi-step tasks on behalf of users. This shift marks a departure from traditional search paradigms, positioning Google Search as a proactive digital concierge.

Imagine querying Google to “reserve a table for six at the nearest ramen shop with at least a 4-star rating on Wednesday.” Instead of merely listing options, the AI would scour reviews, check availability, and potentially complete the booking—all within the search interface. This development, as detailed in the Digital Trends piece published on August 22, 2025, draws parallels to sci-fi tropes like Tony Stark’s Jarvis from the Marvel universe, blending seamless assistance with real-world utility.

Building on Gemini’s Foundations

The foundation for this innovation lies in Google’s Gemini AI model, which has been evolving rapidly. A prior update, covered by Digital Trends in October 2024, hinted at Gemini 2.0 introducing dedicated AI agents capable of complex, autonomous operations. Industry insiders note that this agentic approach extends Google’s earlier experiments with AI Overviews, as outlined in a May 2024 blog post from Google’s official blog, which aimed to synthesize information without requiring users to click through links.

However, this isn’t Google’s first foray into sci-fi-inspired tech. Back in 2022, Digital Trends reported on Google Lens’s AR Translate feature, which overlays real-time translations onto the physical world via augmented reality, evoking scenes from dystopian films. The new search trick builds on such precedents, but amplifies them by incorporating decision-making and action-taking elements, potentially reshaping user interactions with the web.

Implications for User Privacy and Industry Competition

For industry observers, the rollout raises critical questions about data privacy and algorithmic accountability. As AI agents handle tasks like reservations, they inevitably access personal details, prompting concerns echoed in discussions on platforms like Hacker News from July 2025, where users reported inaccuracies in AI-generated overviews leading to real-world misdirections. Google must navigate these pitfalls carefully to maintain trust, especially as competitors like OpenAI experiment with similar agentic systems.

Moreover, this feature could disrupt traditional search revenue models. By keeping users within the Google ecosystem for task completion, it reduces traffic to external sites, a trend highlighted in a March 2025 analysis by Digital Trends warning of potential errors and risks in AI-dominated search. Analysts predict this could accelerate the shift toward “AI Mode” interfaces, as teased in Google’s I/O 2025 announcements covered by Ars Technica in May 2025.

Challenges and Future Horizons

Despite the excitement, challenges abound. Early feedback, including from Hacker News threads in December 2024, points to Google’s AI sometimes delivering “garbage” results, particularly in nuanced or politically sensitive queries. This underscores the need for robust error-correction mechanisms, which Google is reportedly addressing through iterative updates.

Looking ahead, the integration of agentic AI could extend beyond reservations to areas like personalized shopping or travel planning, fundamentally altering how billions interact with information. As one tech executive confided, this isn’t just an upgrade—it’s a redefinition of search’s role in daily life, blending convenience with the uncanny valley of machine intelligence. With ongoing refinements, Google’s sci-fi trick may soon become indispensable, but only if it balances innovation with reliability.