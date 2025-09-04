Google Hit with $425M Verdict for Illegally Tracking 98M Android Users

In a landmark ruling that underscores the growing scrutiny on tech giants’ data practices, a federal jury in California has ordered Alphabet Inc.’s Google to pay approximately $425 million in damages for unlawfully collecting user data from mobile apps, even after individuals had explicitly disabled tracking features in their accounts. The verdict, delivered on Wednesday, stems from a class-action lawsuit filed in 2020 that accused Google of misleading millions of users about its privacy protections.

The case centered on Google’s “Web & App Activity” setting, which users believed would prevent the company from monitoring their app usage when turned off. However, plaintiffs argued that Google continued to harvest this data through other means, such as Firebase and related analytics tools, affecting an estimated 98 million Android users between 2014 and 2022. This revelation came to light through internal documents and expert testimonies during the trial, highlighting how Google’s ecosystem quietly aggregated personal information to fuel its advertising machine.

The Erosion of User Trust in Privacy Controls

Attorneys for the plaintiffs, representing a vast class of affected users, sought damages exceeding $30 billion, framing the issue as a profound betrayal of consumer trust. According to reports from Courthouse News Service, the jury ultimately awarded $425 million in statutory damages under California’s Invasion of Privacy Act, rejecting calls for punitive measures but affirming that Google’s actions constituted intentional privacy violations. This amount, while substantial, falls short of the plaintiffs’ ambitions, yet it sets a precedent for holding tech firms accountable for opaque data collection.

Google, in response, has vowed to appeal the decision, maintaining that the collected data was anonymized and non-personal, stored securely without harming users. A company spokesperson emphasized that the ruling overlooks the complexities of app development, where data flows are essential for functionality. Insights from Reuters indicate Google plans to challenge the verdict on grounds that users consented to certain data sharing through app permissions, a defense that failed to sway the jury.

Broader Implications for Data Regulation in Tech

This verdict arrives amid a wave of legal challenges against Google, including antitrust suits and separate privacy battles, such as one in Arizona over location tracking. Industry analysts note that the case exposes vulnerabilities in self-regulated privacy frameworks, where toggles like “do not track” may not fully halt surveillance. As detailed in coverage by The Times of India, the lawsuit’s scope—covering nearly 100 million people—amplifies its potential to influence global data protection standards, echoing Europe’s GDPR enforcement.

For tech insiders, the ruling signals a shift toward stricter judicial oversight of data practices, potentially forcing companies to redesign consent mechanisms and transparency protocols. It also raises questions about the monetization of user data in an era of increasing regulatory pressure, with Google’s ad revenue model under particular strain.

Navigating the Fallout and Future Safeguards

Experts predict this could embolden more class actions against other platforms, like Meta or Apple, which face similar accusations. The jury’s decision, as reported in Law360, avoided punitives but awarded per-violation damages, calculating based on the sheer volume of infractions over eight years. Google argues the data in question enhanced user experiences without identifiable harm, but critics counter that such practices erode fundamental privacy rights.

Looking ahead, this case may accelerate calls for federal privacy legislation in the U.S., bridging gaps left by state laws. For Alphabet, the financial hit is manageable—representing a fraction of its quarterly earnings—but the reputational damage could linger, prompting internal reforms to align more closely with user expectations. As the appeal process unfolds, the tech sector watches closely, aware that one jury’s slam could redefine the boundaries of digital privacy for years to come.