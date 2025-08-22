Google Gboard to End Bitmoji Support After December 15, 2025

The End of an Era for Gboard’s Playful Integrations

In a move that underscores Google’s ongoing efforts to streamline its popular keyboard app, Gboard is poised to drop support for Bitmoji, the customizable avatar stickers that have added a dash of personality to digital conversations since their integration in 2017. According to a recent APK teardown by Android Authority, code strings in the latest beta version of Gboard indicate that the Bitmoji tab will vanish after December 15, 2025. This development, uncovered through reverse-engineering the app’s code, suggests Google is pruning features that may no longer align with its core priorities, potentially to focus on more innovative tools like AI-driven enhancements.

The teardown reveals specific messages that will appear to users, such as notifications that Bitmoji support is ending and prompts to download the standalone Bitmoji app for continued access. This isn’t the first time Gboard has undergone such changes; earlier updates have seen the app experiment with everything from emoji kitchens to gesture-based inputs, as detailed in various analyses by tech publications.

Tracing the Roots of Bitmoji in Gboard

Bitmoji’s journey with Gboard began as a collaboration that allowed Android users to seamlessly insert personalized stickers into messages, enhancing expressiveness in apps like WhatsApp and Messenger. As noted in historical coverage from Android Authority back in 2017, the feature required users to have both Gboard and the Bitmoji app installed, leveraging Google’s keyboard to paste images directly. This integration was hailed as a fun addition, especially for users who enjoyed customizing avatars to reflect their moods or reactions.

Over the years, however, user feedback and evolving app ecosystems have highlighted challenges. Forums like the Samsung Community have documented frustrations, such as in a 2024 thread where users reported losing Bitmoji functionality after software updates, pointing to compatibility issues that may have contributed to Google’s decision. Support pages from Bitmoji itself emphasize the need for the latest app versions, but as integrations age, maintaining them becomes resource-intensive.

Industry Implications and User Impact

For industry insiders, this removal signals Google’s strategic pivot toward efficiency in its keyboard ecosystem, possibly to allocate resources to emerging features like Material 3 redesigns or AI-powered writing aids, as teased in other APK teardowns by Android Authority. Bitmoji, owned by Snap Inc., represents a third-party dependency that could complicate updates or privacy considerations, especially amid growing scrutiny on data-sharing in apps.

Users accustomed to the feature might feel the loss acutely, particularly those who rely on visual flair in communications. Yet, alternatives abound: the standalone Bitmoji keyboard, detailed in setup guides from Bitmoji Support, offers similar functionality without Gboard’s involvement. This shift could encourage broader adoption of dedicated sticker apps, potentially benefiting competitors in the messaging enhancement space.

Looking Ahead: Gboard’s Evolving Feature Set

As Gboard continues to refine its offerings, recent betas hint at additions like favoriting custom emoji creations and new layouts for languages such as Hindi, per insights from Android Authority. These changes reflect a focus on core typing efficiency over ancillary fun, aligning with user demands for faster, more intuitive inputs.

Ultimately, dropping Bitmoji may streamline Gboard’s codebase, reducing bloat and improving performance on diverse Android devices. For tech enthusiasts and developers, this serves as a reminder of how feature lifecycles ebb and flow, driven by user data and corporate strategy. While some may mourn the loss, it opens doors for fresh innovations that could redefine mobile keyboards in the coming years.