Google Gboard Ends Bitmoji Support After Dec 15, 2025

Google’s popular keyboard app, Gboard, is set to undergo a significant change that could reshape how users interact with personalized stickers in their daily messaging. A recent leak from an APK teardown has uncovered code suggesting that the integration with Bitmoji, a feature allowing users to insert custom avatar stickers directly from the keyboard, will be discontinued after December 15, 2025. This move marks the end of an eight-year partnership that began in 2017, when Gboard first incorporated Bitmoji to enhance expressive communication on Android devices.

The decision appears driven by Google’s broader strategy to streamline Gboard’s features and prioritize emerging technologies like artificial intelligence. Insiders familiar with app development note that such integrations, while popular, can complicate updates and maintenance, especially as user preferences shift toward more seamless, AI-powered tools. For millions of Gboard users who rely on Bitmoji for quick, personalized reactions in chats, this change will require adapting to alternatives, potentially disrupting workflows in apps like WhatsApp and Messenger.

A Shift Toward AI-Driven Efficiency

Details of the impending shutdown emerged from a beta version of Gboard (15.8.4.793526320-beta-arm64-v8a), where hidden messages warn users that “Gboard’s Bitmoji is ending on December 15, 2025.” According to reporting from Android Police, this leak points to a deliberate effort by Google to pare down less essential features. The publication’s analysis highlights how the Bitmoji tab, once a playful addition to the emoji selector, will vanish, pushing users toward the standalone Bitmoji app owned by Snap Inc.

This isn’t the first time Google has culled sticker-related features from Gboard. In 2021, the company removed its own “Minis” custom stickers, a Bitmoji-like tool that allowed users to create selfie-based avatars. That decision, as covered by 9to5Google, was part of a similar push for efficiency, freeing up resources for innovations like Emoji Kitchen, which lets users mash up emojis creatively.

Implications for Users and Developers

For industry observers, the end of Bitmoji integration underscores Google’s evolving priorities in the competitive keyboard app market. With rivals like Microsoft’s SwiftKey emphasizing AI features such as predictive text and voice-to-text enhancements, Google seems intent on refocusing Gboard on core strengths. A report from WebProNews suggests this streamlining will allow for deeper investment in AI, potentially integrating more advanced personalization without third-party dependencies.

Users, however, may face a fragmented experience. While Bitmoji remains accessible via its dedicated app, the convenience of one-tap insertion from Gboard will be lost, possibly leading to decreased usage. Developers at Snap, Bitmoji’s parent company, could see this as an opportunity to boost standalone app downloads, but it also highlights the risks of relying on platform integrations that can be revoked.

Historical Context and Future Directions

Looking back, Bitmoji’s entry into Gboard was a milestone for sticker culture. As detailed in a 2017 update from Neowin, the feature enabled Android users to send personalized stickers seamlessly, mirroring trends in social apps. Over the years, it evolved with prompts encouraging Bitmoji app installations, as noted in older analyses from Android Police.

As December approaches, Google has yet to officially confirm the change, but the APK evidence is compelling. For tech insiders, this serves as a reminder of how even entrenched features can be sacrificed for innovation. Expect Gboard to emphasize AI tools in upcoming updates, potentially introducing new ways to create and share content that could fill the void left by Bitmoji. Meanwhile, users are advised to explore alternatives like direct app sharing or competing keyboards to maintain their expressive habits.