Google Falls for Voice Phishing Scam It Warned About, Data Stolen

In a twist of irony that underscores the vulnerabilities even tech giants face, Google recently disclosed that it had fallen victim to a sophisticated scam it had itself warned the world about just months earlier. The breach involved unauthorized access to one of Google’s Salesforce instances, exposing sensitive sales data and highlighting the persistent threats in cloud-based systems. According to reports, the incident occurred in June 2025, but Google only revealed it publicly in August, after notifying affected users.

The scam, perpetrated by the hacking group known as ShinyHunters (tracked as UNC6040 by security researchers), relied on a voice phishing—or “vishing”—tactic. Attackers impersonated trusted entities to trick Google employees into granting access to the Salesforce database. This method allowed them to siphon off contact information and business details of potential Google Ads customers, potentially affecting millions of records.

The Mechanics of the Attack

Details emerging from Ars Technica paint a picture of a calculated operation where hackers exploited human trust rather than technical flaws. By posing as legitimate support personnel, they convinced insiders to approve access or reset credentials, bypassing standard security protocols. This isn’t an isolated incident; ShinyHunters has targeted multiple high-profile companies using similar Salesforce vulnerabilities, amassing a trove of stolen data sold on underground markets.

Google’s own security team had flagged this very scam in alerts issued earlier in the year, advising organizations to bolster defenses against social engineering. Yet, the company became a casualty, revealing gaps in even the most vigilant operations. Industry experts note that Salesforce’s widespread use in enterprise environments makes it a prime target, with misconfigurations often amplifying risks.

Broader Implications for Cloud Security

The fallout has prompted Google to enhance its internal protocols, including mandatory multifactor authentication and employee training on scam detection. As reported in SecurityWeek, this breach is part of a larger ShinyHunters campaign that has hit several major firms, underscoring the need for rigorous auditing of third-party integrations. Cybersecurity analysts warn that without proactive measures, such as limiting external access and real-time monitoring, more organizations could suffer similar fates.

Posts on X (formerly Twitter) reflect public sentiment, with users expressing frustration over recurring breaches at tech behemoths, some sharing anecdotes of similar vishing attempts. This incident also raises questions about transparency: Google’s two-month delay in disclosure, as detailed in TechCrunch, has drawn criticism from privacy advocates who argue for swifter notifications to mitigate downstream risks like identity theft.

Lessons for Industry Leaders

For industry insiders, this serves as a stark reminder to treat no system as impregnable. Recommendations from sources like Cybersecurity News emphasize implementing zero-trust models and regular penetration testing for cloud platforms. Google’s experience illustrates how even forewarned entities can falter, urging a cultural shift toward skepticism in all communications.

As cyber threats evolve, companies must invest in advanced AI-driven detection tools to counter social engineering. The breach not only exposes Google’s data but also erodes trust in cloud ecosystems, prompting calls for regulatory oversight to enforce stricter breach reporting timelines. In the end, this episode reinforces that in cybersecurity, vigilance is perpetual, and complacency can be costly.