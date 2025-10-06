Google Eyes MediaTek M90 Modem for Pixel 11 to Boost Battery and 5G Performance

In the fast-evolving world of smartphone hardware, Google appears poised for a significant pivot in its Pixel lineup. Recent reports indicate that the company is testing a new modem from Taiwan’s MediaTek for its upcoming Pixel 11 series, potentially marking the end of a long-standing partnership with Samsung on connectivity components. This shift, if confirmed, could address persistent complaints about battery life and signal reliability that have plagued Pixel devices since their inception.

The details emerged from internal testing leaks, suggesting Google is integrating MediaTek’s M90 modem into the Tensor G6 chip, the processor expected to power the Pixel 11. This move comes barely a month after the Pixel 10’s launch, highlighting Google’s urgency to refine its in-house silicon strategy amid competition from Qualcomm and Apple.

A Break from Samsung’s Exynos Legacy

For years, Google’s Tensor chips have relied on Samsung’s Exynos modems, a choice that has drawn criticism for inefficiency. Users and reviewers have frequently noted dropped calls, overheating, and subpar battery performance in areas with weak signals. According to a report by Android Central, Google’s decision to explore alternatives stems from these issues, with early tests showing promise for better power management.

Industry insiders point out that Samsung’s modems, while capable, have lagged in energy efficiency compared to rivals like Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X series. This has been particularly evident in the Pixel’s global rollout, where varying network standards exacerbate connectivity woes.

MediaTek’s M90: Efficiency and 5G Prowess

MediaTek’s M90 modem represents a step up, boasting advanced 5G capabilities including support for sub-6GHz and mmWave bands, along with improved AI-driven power optimization. Sources from 9to5Google reveal that Google’s testing phase is already underway, focusing on real-world scenarios to validate these enhancements. The M90’s design emphasizes lower power consumption, which could translate to longer battery life without sacrificing speed.

This isn’t Google’s first flirtation with MediaTek; rumors swirled last year about a similar switch for the Pixel 10, but it never materialized. Now, with the Tensor G6 reportedly built on a more advanced process node, pairing it with MediaTek hardware could finally close the gap with industry leaders.

Strategic Implications for Google’s Ecosystem

For Google, ditching Samsung aligns with a broader push toward modular chip design, allowing greater flexibility in sourcing components. As noted in a piece by PhoneArena, this could boost the Pixel’s appeal in emerging markets where 5G infrastructure is still maturing, potentially increasing market share against Samsung’s own Galaxy lineup.

Samsung, meanwhile, faces a setback in its foundry business, as losing Google’s modem orders underscores challenges in competing with TSMC, MediaTek’s manufacturing partner. Analysts suggest this could pressure Samsung to innovate faster in its Exynos division.

Potential Challenges and Market Impact

However, transitions like this aren’t without risks. Integrating a new modem requires extensive software tuning to ensure seamless Android integration, and any hiccups could delay the Pixel 11’s anticipated 2026 release. Reports from Gizbot highlight that while the M90 promises fixes for longstanding issues, real-world performance will depend on Google’s optimization efforts.

Looking ahead, this shift signals Google’s maturation as a hardware player, reducing dependency on single suppliers and fostering competition. If successful, it might encourage other manufacturers to explore MediaTek options, reshaping alliances in the semiconductor space. For industry watchers, the Pixel 11 could be a litmus test for whether Google can finally deliver a flagship that matches its software prowess with hardware excellence, setting the stage for more ambitious innovations in future generations.