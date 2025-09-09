Google Ends Search Console Reporting for Six Structured Data Types in 2025

In a move that underscores Google’s ongoing efforts to streamline its search ecosystem, the company has announced the discontinuation of reporting for several structured data types in its Search Console tool. Effective September 9, 2025, webmasters and SEO professionals will no longer see data on six deprecated rich result types, including Course Info, Claim Review, Estimated Salary, Learning Video, Special Announcement, and Vehicle Listing. This change follows Google’s earlier deprecation of these features in June, aimed at simplifying the search results page and focusing resources on more impactful enhancements.

The decision, detailed in a recent update from Search Engine Roundtable, removes these elements from Search Console’s rich result reporting, the Rich Result Test, and related search appearance filters. Notably, the Book Actions type remains supported for now, though its future is uncertain. Industry experts view this as part of a broader strategy to reduce clutter in search interfaces, prioritizing user experience amid the rise of AI-driven search features.

Implications for SEO Strategies

For digital marketers and site owners, the shift means reevaluating how they implement structured data. Previously, these types allowed for enhanced visibility in search results, such as detailed course listings or claim verifications that could boost click-through rates. Without reporting, tracking performance becomes challenging, potentially leading to overlooked errors in markup that once qualified sites for rich snippets.

According to insights from Search Engine Journal, the deprecation won’t affect rankings directly, as Google has emphasized that structured data influences rich results but not core algorithmic positioning. However, the loss of visibility in tools like Search Console could complicate optimization efforts, especially for educational platforms or review sites that relied on Claim Review markup to combat misinformation.

Evolving Priorities in Search

This update aligns with Google’s pattern of refining its structured data guidelines, as seen in earlier retirements like the data-vocabulary.org support in 2020. Insiders note that by trimming less-utilized types, Google is redirecting focus toward high-value schemas such as Product, Recipe, and Event, which have seen recent enhancements. For instance, the June 2025 Event Structured Data update, covered by Search Engine Land, removed online event properties while adding new examples to improve compliance.

Site administrators are advised to audit their existing markup using tools like Google’s Rich Results Test before the cutoff. Migrating to supported schemas, such as JSON-LD for flexibility, could mitigate any disruptions. As one SEO consultant put it, this is less about penalizing sites and more about encouraging precision in data implementation to match Google’s vision for a cleaner, more intuitive search experience.

Broader Industry Reactions

Reactions from the SEO community have been mixed, with some praising the simplification while others lament the reduced transparency. Publications like PPC Land highlight that the initial deprecation in June affected seven types, signaling Google’s intent to prune features that no longer align with user search behaviors, particularly in an era dominated by mobile and voice queries.

Looking ahead, this could pave the way for innovations in areas like AI-enhanced search, where structured data plays a pivotal role in feeding machine learning models. For industry insiders, staying agile means monitoring Google’s developer documentation closely, as updates—such as the clarified requirements for Product structured data in July 2025—continue to reshape best practices. Ultimately, while the changes may require short-term adjustments, they reinforce Google’s commitment to a more focused and efficient search platform.