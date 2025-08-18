Google Adds Scheduling to Nest Thermostats in Home App

In a significant update for smart home enthusiasts, Google has finally bridged a long-standing gap in its ecosystem by introducing scheduling features for older Nest thermostats directly within the Google Home app. This move targets users of the third-generation Nest Learning Thermostat and the Nest Thermostat E, devices that have been staples in many homes since their launches in 2015 and 2017, respectively. For years, owners of these models were forced to juggle between the modern Google Home interface and the outdated Nest app to manage temperature schedules, a frustration that highlighted Google’s uneven integration of its acquired Nest portfolio.

The update, rolled out quietly this week, allows users to create, edit, and view heating and cooling schedules without leaving the Google Home app. This eliminates the need for the legacy Nest app, which has been criticized for its clunky design and limited compatibility with newer Google services. Industry observers note that this enhancement comes amid broader efforts by Google to consolidate its smart home offerings under a single umbrella, especially as competition intensifies from rivals like Amazon’s Ecobee and Honeywell.

Streamlining the User Experience

According to details shared in a recent report from The Verge, the scheduling tool mirrors the functionality long available in the Nest app, including time-based temperature adjustments and energy-saving presets. Users can now set daily routines, such as lowering the heat during work hours or pre-warming the home before arrival, all synced seamlessly with other Google devices like speakers and displays. This integration is particularly timely, as Google phases out support for even older Nest models, a decision announced earlier this year that left some users scrambling for alternatives.

The timing of this feature rollout aligns with Google’s push toward a more unified smart home platform, bolstered by standards like Matter. As The Verge previously reported in 2023, Matter compatibility has already expanded the Nest ecosystem’s reach, allowing interoperability with Apple HomeKit and other platforms. For industry insiders, this scheduling update signals Google’s commitment to extending the lifecycle of mid-generation hardware, potentially staving off obsolescence complaints that have plagued the sector.

Implications for Legacy Device Owners

Beyond convenience, the update addresses practical concerns for the millions of households still relying on these thermostats. Data from market analyses suggest that the third-gen Nest Learning Thermostat remains one of the most installed smart thermostats, prized for its learning algorithms that adapt to user habits without constant manual input. However, the lack of full Google Home support had been a sore point, with forums like the Google Nest Community buzzing with user demands for better integration, as evidenced in posts dating back to 2024.

Competitively, this development positions Google to retain customer loyalty in a market where energy efficiency and app usability are key differentiators. A comparison by Tom’s Guide highlights how the newer fourth-generation model, released last year, offers advanced AI features and a sleeker design, but at a higher price point—around $280 versus the third-gen’s sub-$200 availability on sites like Amazon. For budget-conscious consumers or those not ready to upgrade, this software boost effectively modernizes their existing setups.

Broader Industry Ramifications

Looking ahead, analysts predict this could accelerate the migration away from fragmented apps, encouraging other manufacturers to prioritize backward compatibility. Google’s move also underscores the challenges of maintaining support for aging IoT devices, especially after the company’s April announcement, covered by The Verge, to end software updates for first- and second-generation Nest thermostats. That decision rendered those units “dumb” in terms of app control, sparking debates on planned obsolescence in the smart home industry.

For developers and integrators, the enhanced Google Home app opens new avenues for automation scripts and third-party integrations, potentially via APIs that tie into scheduling data. As energy costs rise globally, features like these could drive adoption of smart thermostats, with projections from industry reports estimating a 15% growth in the sector by 2026. Ultimately, this update not only resolves a persistent user pain point but also reinforces Google’s strategy to dominate the connected home space through incremental, user-focused improvements.