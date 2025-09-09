Goldman Sachs Predicts AI Boom to Revive Software Sector Growth

In the fast-evolving world of technology investments, a prominent voice from Goldman Sachs is championing a bold thesis: artificial intelligence could spark a renaissance for software companies that have long been overshadowed by hardware giants and infrastructure plays. Kash Rangan, managing director at the investment bank, argues that AI’s integration into software is poised to drive unprecedented growth, potentially reversing years of stagnation in the sector.

Rangan’s optimism stems from AI’s ability to enhance software functionalities, making them more intuitive and efficient. He points to how generative AI tools can automate complex tasks, from code generation to data analysis, thereby revitalizing legacy software firms. This perspective comes amid a broader market shift where investors are moving beyond the initial hype around AI hardware to focus on application layers.

The Shift from Hardware to Software Dominance

Recent market data supports this view, with software stocks showing signs of recovery after a period of underperformance. According to a report from Yahoo Finance, Rangan highlighted that AI could lead to a “rebirth” by enabling software companies to monetize new features and expand their user bases exponentially.

This isn’t just theoretical; Goldman Sachs’ own research, as detailed in their insights on generative AI’s economic impact, estimates that such technologies could boost global GDP by 7% over a decade. The firm’s economists, Joseph Briggs and Devesh Kodnani, emphasize in a Goldman Sachs Research report how AI breaks down barriers between humans and machines, creating fertile ground for software innovation.

Potential Risks and Market Volatility

Yet, this enthusiasm isn’t without caveats. Goldman Sachs analysts have also warned of an “inevitable slowdown” in AI spending, which could pressure stock valuations. In a piece from Fortune, the bank notes that if major tech firms like Amazon and Microsoft cut back on capital expenditures, the S&P 500 might dip by up to 20%.

Rangan counters this by stressing the durability of the software cycle. He draws parallels to past tech booms, suggesting that AI’s software applications will sustain growth even as hardware investments plateau. This aligns with Goldman Sachs’ outlook for 2025, where they predict a positive trajectory for technology, as outlined in their Goldman Sachs Asset Management analysis.

Broader Implications for Investors and the Economy

For industry insiders, the real opportunity lies in identifying software companies that are AI-ready. Rangan spotlights firms leveraging AI for enterprise solutions, potentially leading to margin expansions and revenue surges. This view is echoed in a CNBC report, where Goldman Sachs recommends stocks like OneStream for their AI-driven platforms.

Moreover, the bank’s chief information officer, Marco Argenti, foresees AI evolving into hybrid workers and expert models by 2025, as discussed in Goldman Sachs insights. This could transform software from mere tools into intelligent partners, reshaping workflows across industries.

Looking Ahead: A Cautiously Optimistic Horizon

While bears worry about economic slowdowns and market concentration, as noted in Futunn News, Rangan’s bet underscores a belief in AI’s transformative power for software. Investors are advised to monitor adoption rates, with Goldman Sachs projecting accelerated AI investments exceeding 2024 expectations.

Ultimately, this “rebirth” narrative positions software as the next frontier in the AI revolution, offering a counterbalance to overhyped infrastructure plays. As the sector adapts, it may well define the tech economy’s trajectory for years to come, blending innovation with prudent risk assessment.