Goldman Sachs Predicts 12% S&P 500 EPS Rise to $305 in 2026

Goldman’s Bold Bet: AI Ignites a 2026 Market Boom as Cyclicals Stage a Comeback

Investors eyeing the horizon beyond 2025 might find solace in Goldman Sachs’ latest projections, which paint a picture of robust growth accelerating into 2026. According to a recent analysis from the investment bank, the S&P 500 could climb to new heights, driven by a confluence of artificial intelligence advancements and a resurgence in cyclical sectors. This outlook challenges the narrative of a potential slowdown, suggesting instead that the market has yet to fully price in the economic momentum building steam.

The firm’s strategists, led by Ben Snider, anticipate earnings per share for the S&P 500 to expand by 12% in 2026, reaching $305, building on an expected 13% rise in 2025. This optimism stems from a belief that AI will begin delivering tangible productivity gains, contributing an additional 0.4 percentage points to earnings growth next year and ramping up to 1.5 points in 2027. Such forecasts underscore a shift from the hype surrounding AI to its practical integration into corporate operations, potentially reshaping profit margins across industries.

Yet, this isn’t just about tech giants dominating the narrative. Goldman highlights a broadening of market strength, with cyclical stocks—those tied to economic cycles like industrials and materials—poised for a rebound. After lagging behind defensive plays, these sectors could see outsized gains as global growth stabilizes and inflation moderates, creating fertile ground for investment.

Cyclicals Emerge from the Shadows

Recent market dynamics have favored stability over volatility, but Goldman’s view suggests a pivot. The bank points to historical patterns where cyclicals outperform during periods of accelerating earnings, much like the post-pandemic recovery. For 2026, they project these stocks to lead the charge, with earnings growth in information technology moderating slightly from 26% in 2025 to 24% the following year, allowing room for other sectors to catch up.

This perspective aligns with broader economic indicators. A report from J.P. Morgan Asset Management echoes the sentiment, forecasting that economic expansion and inflation could intensify in early 2026 due to policy impacts, setting the stage for cyclical revival. Investors attuned to these shifts might reposition portfolios accordingly, favoring companies in manufacturing and commodities that benefit from renewed demand.

Moreover, Goldman’s analysis warns against over-reliance on the so-called Magnificent Seven tech behemoths. While these firms are expected to drive 46% of the S&P 500’s earnings growth in 2026, the bank advises diversification into equal-weight strategies to capture gains from laggards. Posts on X from market watchers like CHItrader highlight this, noting mega-caps such as Nvidia and Apple will contribute significantly, but broader participation could mitigate concentration risks.

AI’s Productivity Promise Takes Center Stage

Delving deeper into AI’s role, Goldman’s forecast posits that the technology’s maturation will yield measurable efficiency boosts. Unlike the speculative fervor of recent years, which added $19 trillion in market value ahead of real economic impact—as detailed in a Fortune piece—the coming phase emphasizes implementation. The bank draws parallels to past innovation booms, like the 1990s dot-com era, where initial overvaluation gave way to sustained growth.

Strategists estimate AI could enhance corporate productivity by streamlining operations in areas like data analysis and automation, directly lifting bottom lines. This is particularly relevant for sectors beyond tech, including healthcare and finance, where AI tools are integrating into workflows. Goldman Sachs Asset Management’s Investment Outlook for Public Markets in 2026 elaborates on navigating this complexity, suggesting investors seek catalysts in bonds and equities alike amid macro uncertainties.

However, risks loom. The firm acknowledges potential headwinds from elevated valuations, with the S&P 500’s forward price-to-earnings ratio hovering at levels reminiscent of pre-bubble peaks. Echoing concerns from a Yahoo Finance report, Goldman projects U.S. stocks might trail global peers over the next decade, with annualized returns of just 6.5% for the S&P 500, urging international diversification.

Echoes of Past Booms and Cautionary Tales

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, in a Business Insider interview, outlined predictions including a possible stock market dip before gains resume, alongside winners and losers in the AI trade. His view complements the bank’s broader outlook, forecasting another strong year for dealmaking, which could further bolster cyclicals through mergers and acquisitions.

Recent news underscores this momentum. A CNBC article details Goldman’s expectation of continued market strength, with the S&P 500 targeting 7,600 by year-end 2026—an 11% upside from current levels. This is fueled by AI and a resilient macro environment, as Ben Snider emphasized in recent commentary.

On X, sentiment reflects guarded optimism. Users like Naeem Aslam and Swingly have shared projections of double-digit earnings growth, attributing it to AI efficiencies and big tech’s dominance. Yet, warnings persist, with posts from Hedgie drawing parallels to the 1997 tech surge, flagging signs like peak investment spending and rising corporate debt that preceded the dot-com bust.

Sector Winners and Strategic Shifts

Focusing on potential earnings winners, Goldman identifies cyclicals as key beneficiaries. Industrials, energy, and materials could see earnings accelerate if global demand picks up, supported by easing monetary policies. The bank’s Market Know-How for 4Q 2025 highlights opportunities in macro challenges, advising investors to pivot toward these areas amid political uncertainties.

In contrast, defensive sectors like utilities and consumer staples might lag, as growth tilts toward riskier bets. A CNBC piece on equal-weight strategies notes increasing attention to this approach, given the S&P 500’s concentration in a handful of tech stocks, which could amplify volatility.

Goldman’s long-term view, extending to 2035, anticipates a decade of moderated U.S. returns compared to the tech-driven 2010s. This is partly due to expanding valuations already baked in, as per their analysis, prompting a reevaluation of portfolio allocations.

Navigating Uncertainties in a Growth Era

Broader economic factors play into this forecast. With inflation expected to heat up mildly in early 2026, per J.P. Morgan’s insights, the Federal Reserve’s stance will be pivotal. Goldman anticipates the central bank might maintain a balanced approach, supporting growth without aggressive hikes that could stifle cyclicals.

AI’s capex boom is another linchpin. X posts from Jukan reference Goldman’s expectation of S&P 500 cash spending hitting $4.4 trillion in 2026, with capex growing 17% year-over-year, largely AI-driven. This aligns with Beth Kindig’s notes on accelerating AI server shipments through 2026, benefiting chipmakers like Nvidia and AMD.

Still, the bank cautions against complacency. In a nod to historical precedents, strategists like Peter Oppenheimer, cited in X posts from Walter Bloomberg, stress diversification beyond U.S. equities, given projections of stronger global returns.

The Road Ahead for Investors

As 2026 approaches, Goldman’s outlook serves as a roadmap for insiders. By emphasizing AI’s productivity edge and cyclical resurgence, the firm positions these as twin engines of growth. Earnings forecasts from Investing.com reinforce this, predicting double-digit S&P 500 gains.

Recent market chatter on X, including from Holger Zschaepitz, recalls Goldman’s upward revisions to 2025 EPS targets, setting a precedent for optimism. Similarly, unusual_whales’ older post on earnings growth underscores the cash flow enabling such investments.

For portfolio managers, this implies tactical shifts: trimming mega-cap exposure while building positions in cyclicals. Goldman’s Seeking Alpha-highlighted catch-up stocks in these sectors could offer alpha in a broadening rally.

Balancing Optimism with Vigilance

Ultimately, while Goldman’s projections inspire confidence, they come with caveats. The potential for AI to mimic the 1990s boom—and its pitfalls—remains a theme in Fortune’s coverage. Investors must monitor indicators like corporate debt and Fed policy, as flagged in Hedgie’s X post.

In the realm of mergers and acquisitions, a rebound could supercharge 2026, per TechStock² on Goldman Sachs’ own stock outlook. This ties back to Solomon’s predictions, where dealmaking thrives in a bull market.

Echoing James Pethokoukis on X, AI is still in early stages, promising incremental earnings lifts. MarketNewsFeed and Millions Capital’s posts amplify the 7,600 S&P target, driven by tech and productivity.

Forging Paths in an Evolving Market

Goldman’s narrative extends beyond immediate forecasts, envisioning a market where innovation and economic cycles intersect. By 2027, AI’s impact could swell to 1.5% of EPS growth, per CHItrader’s summary, amplifying the 10% baseline.

This detailed prognosis, woven from proprietary models and historical data, equips insiders to anticipate shifts. As cyclicals heat up and AI matures, the stage is set for a dynamic 2026, rewarding those who adapt swiftly.

In this environment of opportunity, vigilance against overvaluation and external shocks remains key. Goldman’s insights, corroborated across sources, offer a compelling case for measured optimism as markets evolve.