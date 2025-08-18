Goldman Sachs Picks 5-Year Treasuries as Top Bet Before Fed Cuts

As Wall Street braces for what could be a pivotal shift in monetary policy, Goldman Sachs’ head of global banking strategy, Josh Schiffrin, has spotlighted a key investment play amid growing expectations of Federal Reserve action. In a recent interview, Schiffrin highlighted five-year Treasury bills as his preferred asset, betting on their appeal in a lower-rate environment. This comes as markets increasingly price in a rate cut at the Fed’s September meeting, a move that could ripple through fixed-income strategies and broader economic forecasts.

Schiffrin anticipates a modest 25 basis-point reduction by the central bank next month, aligning with Goldman Sachs’ broader outlook that sees gradual easing to support growth without stoking inflation. This perspective draws from the firm’s analysis of labor market trends and global trade dynamics, where muted tariff impacts and softening employment data are seen as catalysts for policy adjustments.

Navigating Uncertainty in Bond Markets

Such forecasts aren’t isolated; they echo sentiments across Goldman’s research arm, which has revised its projections multiple times this year. For instance, a July report from Goldman Sachs itself suggested the Fed might initiate cuts in September, aiming for a terminal rate of 3% to 3.25% by 2026. This earlier-than-expected timeline reflects concerns over economic slowdowns, including potential recession risks heightened by trade tensions.

Analysts at the firm have upped their recession probability to 35% in recent months, as detailed in a March update from Reuters, attributing this to President Trump’s tariffs disrupting global supply chains. Yet, Schiffrin’s focus on five-year Treasuries underscores a tactical bet: these instruments could offer attractive yields and capital appreciation as rates decline, providing a hedge against volatility in equities and credit markets.

Implications for Investors and the Economy

Extending the view into 2025, Goldman economists predict three quarter-point cuts by year-end, followed by two more in 2026, according to insights shared in a recent Business Insider piece from late last year that outlined bullish scenarios including strong employment and cooling prices. This measured pace contrasts with more aggressive calls from peers like JPMorgan, which, as reported in Benzinga, also eyes a September start but with deeper cuts to counter market tremors.

For industry insiders, this strategy highlights the nuances of duration risk in bonds. Five-year Treasuries, with their intermediate maturity, strike a balance—sensitive enough to rate changes for potential gains, yet not as exposed to long-term uncertainties as 10-year notes. Schiffrin’s endorsement, detailed in today’s Business Insider article, suggests investors position accordingly, perhaps overweighting these assets in portfolios to capitalize on the Fed’s pivot.

Broader Market Repercussions and Strategic Trades

This outlook isn’t without caveats; mortgage rates, for example, are expected to hover above 6% through 2025 despite Fed moves, as noted in an October analysis from Business Insider. Such stickiness could temper housing recovery, influencing consumer spending and overall growth. Meanwhile, Goldman’s “Fed Cut Playbook,” published on their site at Goldman Sachs, explores opportunities in currencies and equities, advising a diversified approach amid rate normalization.

Ultimately, Schiffrin’s trade recommendation serves as a microcosm of the firm’s adaptive stance. As the Fed navigates post-pandemic recovery, these insights from Goldman Sachs—corroborated by outlets like AOL in a parallel report—equip insiders with tools to anticipate shifts, blending caution with opportunistic positioning in an evolving rate environment.