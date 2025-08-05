GM’s Silverado EV Sets Guinness Record: 1,059 Miles on Single Charge

In a feat that underscores the evolving capabilities of electric vehicle batteries, General Motors Co. has claimed a new Guinness World Record for the longest distance traveled by an EV on a single charge. The achievement came courtesy of its 2026 Chevrolet Silverado EV Work Truck, which covered an astonishing 1,059.2 miles without recharging, surpassing the previous record set by Lucid Motors Inc.’s Air sedan at 749 miles.

The record-breaking drive, conducted over seven days in July, involved a team of GM engineers who meticulously optimized conditions to maximize efficiency. Starting from GM’s proving grounds in Milford, Michigan, the truck looped around a 12.5-mile test track at an average speed of just 6 mph, with no air conditioning used despite summer heat, and drivers rotating in shifts to maintain continuous operation.

Engineering Ingenuity Behind the Miles

To achieve this, the team employed hypermiling techniques—strategies like gradual acceleration, coasting, and minimizing energy draws from accessories. According to details shared in a report by The Verge, the Silverado EV’s massive 200 kWh battery pack, already rated for an EPA-estimated 493 miles in standard conditions, was pushed to its limits through these methods, effectively more than doubling its projected range.

GM’s press release highlighted that the truck was a standard production model with no modifications, emphasizing the real-world potential of its Ultium battery platform. However, industry observers note that such extreme efficiency isn’t replicable in everyday driving, where speeds, traffic, and climate control play significant roles.

The Competitive Push in EV Range Wars

This record comes amid intensifying rivalry among automakers to demonstrate superior battery technology. Just weeks earlier, Lucid had claimed the title with its Air model, as reported by Electrek, but GM’s effort swiftly reclaimed the crown, showcasing the rapid pace of innovation in the sector.

For insiders, the test reveals deeper insights into battery management systems. GM engineers monitored variables like tire pressure, aerodynamics, and regenerative braking in real-time, data that could inform future software updates for consumer vehicles. A piece in Car and Driver explained how driving at ultra-low speeds minimized drag and energy loss, allowing the battery to sustain output far beyond typical highway scenarios.

Implications for Commercial Adoption

Beyond bragging rights, the achievement signals promise for fleet operators, where the Silverado EV is positioned as a workhorse for trades and logistics. With an estimated range that now demonstrably exceeds 1,000 miles under ideal conditions, it could reduce downtime for charging in controlled environments like warehouses or depots.

Yet, skeptics point out the impracticality: the seven-day duration means this isn’t a blueprint for long-haul trucking. As noted in an analysis by MotorTrend, while impressive, the record underscores the gap between lab-like tests and real-world utility, where factors like payload and terrain drastically cut efficiency.

Future Horizons in Battery Tech

Looking ahead, GM’s success may accelerate investments in next-generation batteries, potentially integrating solid-state tech for even greater densities. The company has teased expansions to its Ultium lineup, aiming for broader EV adoption in heavy-duty segments.

For the auto industry, this milestone serves as a benchmark, pushing competitors like Ford Motor Co. and Tesla Inc. to innovate further. As EV infrastructure expands, such records could translate to tangible gains in consumer confidence, though experts caution that true progress lies in making high efficiency accessible, not just record-setting. GM’s feat, verified by Guinness officials on-site, stands as a testament to engineering prowess, even if it remains an outlier in practical application.