GM and Redwood Materials Team Up to Repurpose EV Batteries for Grid-Scale Storage

General Motors Co. and Redwood Materials Inc. are forging a partnership that could reshape the future of energy storage by repurposing electric-vehicle batteries, both new and used, into grid-scale systems.

Announced this week, the collaboration aims to address surging demand for reliable power amid the rise of AI data centers and renewable energy integration. GM will supply batteries from its U.S. manufacturing operations and recycled packs from its EVs to Redwood, which will assemble them into large-scale storage units.

This move comes as the U.S. grapples with grid strain from electrification and data-intensive technologies. According to The Verge, the initiative will produce energy storage systems capable of supporting everything from microgrids to massive data centers, potentially reducing waste and bolstering domestic energy resilience.

The Mechanics of Battery Repurposing

Redwood, founded by former Tesla executive JB Straubel, has built a reputation for innovative recycling. In this deal, the company will process GM’s battery materials— including scrap from production and end-of-life packs— to create stationary storage solutions. Electrek reports that these systems could power AI facilities, which consume enormous electricity and require uninterrupted supply during peak loads.

The partnership extends beyond recycling: It includes new batteries made in the U.S., ensuring a steady supply chain. TechCrunch notes that Redwood will assemble these into packs that offset outages and reinforce the grid, aligning with federal incentives for clean energy under the Inflation Reduction Act.

Sustainability and Economic Implications

By giving second life to depreciated EV batteries, the collaboration tackles a key sustainability challenge in the auto industry. InsideEVs highlights how this prevents landfill waste, with batteries retaining up to 80% capacity after vehicle use. GM’s involvement signals a broader strategy to monetize its battery ecosystem, potentially generating new revenue streams.

Power Magazine details the non-binding memorandum of understanding, which accelerates deployment amid urgent U.S. energy needs. As Auto Connected Car News explains, the push reflects growing infrastructure demands, with AI data centers alone projected to double electricity consumption by 2030.

Targeting AI and Grid Challenges

Redwood’s expansion into energy storage isn’t new; a June article in The Verge described its efforts to turn old batteries into microgrids for low-cost power. Now, partnering with GM amplifies this, targeting high-demand sectors like data centers. TechCrunch’s earlier coverage on Redwood’s business launch underscores AI as a prime market, where stable power is critical for operations.

Automotive World reports that the systems will use both new GM-manufactured batteries and second-life packs, enhancing grid resilience during peaks. This could position the U.S. as a leader in circular battery economies, reducing reliance on foreign materials.

Future Outlook and Industry Ripple Effects

Analysts see this as a model for other automakers. Axios points to soaring demand for storage amid outages, with the partnership responding directly to these pressures. GM’s own news release confirms battery supplies for Redwood’s systems, building on prior collaborations like recycling Ultium scrap, as covered by The Verge in May 2024.

Long-term, this could lower costs for EV adoption by maximizing battery value chains. With Redwood’s $2 billion DOE loan from 2023, per The Verge, scaling is feasible. For industry insiders, the deal underscores a shift toward integrated energy solutions, blending automotive and utility sectors in the clean-tech era. As demand escalates, such innovations may define sustainable growth.