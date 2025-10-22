Global Coal Consumption Hits Record 8.77 Billion Tons in 2024

In a year marked by escalating climate pledges and rapid renewable energy expansion, global coal consumption shattered previous records, reaching an unprecedented 8.77 billion metric tons in 2024. This surge, driven primarily by soaring demand in Asia, underscores the persistent challenges in transitioning away from fossil fuels despite international efforts to curb emissions. According to a recent report from the International Energy Agency (IEA), coal-fired power generation hit an all-time high of 10,700 terawatt-hours, fueled by economic growth in China and India, where coal remains the backbone of electricity and industrial output.

The IEA’s findings, detailed in its Coal 2024 report, highlight how coal demand rebounded strongly post-Covid, defying predictions of an imminent peak. China alone accounted for about 4.9 billion metric tons, a 1% increase from the prior year, while India’s consumption jumped over 5% to 1.3 billion tons. These figures offset declines in the U.S. and European Union, where usage dropped by 5% and 12%, respectively, as cleaner alternatives gained traction.

Asia’s Dominance in Coal Demand

Even as renewables like solar and wind grew exponentially—adding capacity equivalent to entire national grids—coal’s role in baseload power proved resilient. Experts point to factors such as intermittent renewable output and the need for reliable energy during heatwaves and industrial booms. A Guardian analysis describes this as a “bleak” scenario, with greenhouse gas emissions continuing to rise unabated.

Posts on X (formerly Twitter) from energy analysts like Javier Blas echo this sentiment, noting the IEA’s upward revision of 2024 consumption estimates to 8.79 billion tons, with projections for further records in 2025 before a potential plateau. This chatter reflects industry frustration over policy gaps, as coal imports in East Asia surged, per Reuters data, boosting global trade dynamics.

The Environmental and Economic Paradox

The environmental toll is stark: 2024 is on track to be the hottest year ever, per CBS News, with coal contributing significantly to CO2 spikes. The World Meteorological Organization warned of a vicious cycle, where weakened carbon sinks from wildfires exacerbate the problem. Yet economically, coal’s affordability sustains heavy industries in developing nations, as outlined in a Thunder Said Energy report on global production hitting 8.8 gigatons.

For industry insiders, this paradox demands nuanced strategies. While advanced economies phase out coal—evidenced by the UK’s closure of its last plant—emerging markets require technology transfers for clean coal or alternatives. The IEA forecasts a possible peak by 2027, but without accelerated investments in storage and grids, coal’s grip may endure.

Looking Ahead: Policy and Innovation Imperatives

Recent news from Channel News Asia emphasizes that despite renewable surges, coal phase-out efforts lag Paris Agreement goals. Innovations like carbon capture could mitigate impacts, but adoption remains slow. As COP30 approaches, stakeholders must bridge the divide between ambition and reality, ensuring energy security doesn’t derail climate progress.