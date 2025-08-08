Ghost Calls Vulnerability Targets Teams and Zoom for Data Theft

A Novel Threat Emerges in Video Conferencing

In the ever-evolving world of cybersecurity, a new vulnerability has surfaced that could allow hackers to exploit popular video conferencing tools like Microsoft Teams and Zoom, potentially granting them unauthorized access to corporate networks. According to a recent report from TechRadar, this exploit involves hijacking these platforms to hide malicious traffic, effectively disguising cyberattacks as legitimate communications.

The technique, dubbed “Ghost Calls,” leverages Traversal Using Relays around NAT (TURN) servers inherent in these applications. Hackers can tunnel malicious data through these servers, making it appear as routine video call traffic and bypassing traditional firewalls and security measures.

Exploiting TURN Servers for Covert Operations

Details from Techbooky reveal that this method enables data exfiltration or the injection of malware without triggering alarms. By mimicking the protocols of genuine calls, attackers create a stealthy channel for command-and-control operations, a tactic that could give them “the keys to the kingdom,” as phrased in the TechRadar piece.

Industry experts note that this isn’t just theoretical; it’s a post-exploitation strategy that assumes initial network access. Once inside, perpetrators use the apps’ infrastructure to maintain persistence and evade detection, turning trusted tools against their users.

Differential Responses from Tech Giants

Zoom has already addressed the issue with a patch, as confirmed by sources including PCMag, which highlights the company’s swift action to mitigate risks. In contrast, Microsoft Teams remains vulnerable, raising concerns for enterprises heavily reliant on the platform.

WebProNews reports that without similar updates, Teams users face heightened exposure, particularly in environments where video conferencing is integral to daily operations. Security teams are advised to monitor for anomalous traffic patterns that might indicate such abuse.

Broader Implications for Corporate Security

This development underscores a growing trend where legitimate software is weaponized for illicit purposes. SC Media elaborates that the Ghost Calls tactic could extend to other apps with TURN capabilities, prompting a reevaluation of how organizations secure their communication stacks.

For insiders, the key takeaway is the need for advanced analytics and zero-trust architectures. Traditional perimeter defenses fall short against these insider threats, where the attack originates from within using sanctioned tools.

Strategies to Mitigate Risks

Experts recommend implementing multi-factor authentication, regular software updates, and behavioral monitoring to detect unusual data flows. As CyberSRC notes in related coverage, targeted attacks via Teams have been on the rise, often distributing malware like Matanbuchus to specific firms.

Companies should also consider segmenting networks to limit lateral movement if a breach occurs. Training employees to recognize suspicious invites or calls remains crucial, echoing warnings from earlier incidents reported by TechRadar in articles dating back to 2023.

Looking Ahead in Cybersecurity Defenses

As threats like Ghost Calls evolve, collaboration between software vendors and security researchers will be vital. The disparity in patching between Zoom and Microsoft highlights the challenges in uniform security practices across the industry.

Ultimately, this vulnerability serves as a stark reminder that even the most ubiquitous tools can become vectors for sophisticated attacks, urging a proactive stance in safeguarding digital assets against increasingly inventive adversaries.