Gen Z, Millennials 70% More Likely to Join Community Loyalty Programs

The Rising Appeal of Community-Driven Loyalty

In an era where consumer attention is fragmented and brand allegiance is hard-won, a new study from marketing agency Gale highlights a pivotal shift: loyalty programs infused with active communities are particularly resonant with younger demographics. According to the report, featured in Marketing Dive, nearly 70% of consumers say they’re more likely to join a loyalty program if it includes an engaged community, with Gen Z and millennials showing even stronger preferences. This isn’t just about points and perks; it’s about fostering emotional connections that make participants feel seen and involved.

The Gale study, which surveyed over 1,000 U.S. consumers, reveals that impersonality is a major turnoff—about one-third of Gen Z and millennial respondents have abandoned programs that felt detached or transactional. Brands like Nike and Sephora have long understood this, building ecosystems where users share tips, host virtual events, and collaborate on product feedback, turning loyalty into a social experience rather than a mere discount scheme.

Why Impersonality Kills Engagement

This trend aligns with broader economic pressures, as noted in a recent article from TheIndustry.fashion, where Gen Z and millennials are increasingly turning to loyalty programs for value amid ongoing inflation and uncertainty. These generations, born into digital nativeship, crave authenticity and interaction; static rewards systems simply don’t cut it when social media offers constant connectivity.

Moreover, the study underscores how community features can drive retention. Participants in active groups reported higher satisfaction, with 45% more likely to recommend the brand to peers. Industry insiders point to examples like Starbucks’ app-based challenges, where users earn badges for community contributions, blending gamification with social bonding to keep engagement high.

Generational Shifts in Travel and Beyond

Extending this to specific sectors, a new report from travel loyalty firm Arrivia, as detailed in The Wise Marketer, shows how Gen Z is reshaping travel loyalty by prioritizing experiential rewards over traditional points. The report, based on surveys of thousands across generations, indicates that younger travelers seek programs with community forums for sharing itineraries and tips, predicting that by 2030, loyalty strategies must adapt or risk obsolescence.

Posts on X (formerly Twitter) echo this sentiment, with marketers discussing how tokenized access and geo-based rewards—such as unlocking discounts via location check-ins—are transforming loyalty into interactive adventures. One viral thread highlighted how brands using AI for real-time personalization see up to 30% higher participation rates among Gen Z, drawing from community-driven data to tailor experiences.

Rewriting Rules Through Social and Local Search

Further insights come from SOCi’s Consumer Behavior Index, reported in Morningstar, which reveals Gen Z’s preference for fragmented, social-media-influenced paths to purchase. The index notes that trust in platforms like TikTok for brand discovery is surging, with loyalty programs that integrate user-generated content gaining traction—70% of Gen Z respondents favor brands that facilitate peer reviews and live interactions.

This mirrors findings in an older but relevant piece from Antavo, outlining seven must-haves for Gen Z loyalty, including sustainability ties and mobile-first designs. Combining these, experts suggest brands invest in moderated online spaces, where moderation ensures positive vibes while algorithms boost visibility.

Strategies for Building Lasting Bonds

For industry leaders, the implication is clear: pivot to hybrid models that merge rewards with community building. Gale’s report, amplified in X posts from agency handles like @GALE, stresses that emotional loyalty—fostered through events, forums, and user spotlights—yields 25% higher lifetime value. Brands ignoring this risk alienation, especially as Gen Z’s spending power grows to an estimated $360 billion annually.

Implementation isn’t without challenges; scaling communities requires robust tech stacks for data privacy and engagement tracking. Yet, success stories abound: Lululemon’s ambassador program, where members host local meetups, has boosted retention by 40%, per internal metrics shared in trade discussions.

The Future of Loyalty in a Connected World

Looking ahead, as economic headwinds persist, loyalty programs must evolve into ecosystems that reflect users’ values—sustainability, inclusivity, and fun. The Arrivia report warns that millennials and Zillennials (the cusp generation) demand personalization, with 60% willing to switch brands for better community features.

Ultimately, the Gale study and supporting data from sources like Travel And Tour World paint a roadmap for 2025 and beyond. Brands that cultivate active, inclusive communities won’t just retain customers—they’ll create advocates, turning loyalty into a competitive moat in an increasingly discerning market. As one X post aptly put it, in 2025, winning means making loyalty feel real, fun, and shareable.