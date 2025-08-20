Geely EX5 EV Gains Apple CarPlay via Free OTA Update

In a move that underscores the accelerating convergence of automotive and consumer technology, Chinese automaker Geely has rolled out Apple CarPlay to its popular EX5 electric SUV through a free over-the-air (OTA) software update. This development, announced this week, addresses one of the most persistent criticisms of the vehicle since its launch in markets like Australia earlier this year. The EX5, positioned as an affordable mid-size EV with premium features, had initially shipped without CarPlay, relying instead on Geely’s proprietary Flyme infotainment system—a decision that drew mixed reviews from tech-savvy buyers accustomed to seamless iPhone integration.

The update not only brings CarPlay to new EX5 models but also extends it retroactively to existing owners, eliminating the need for dealership visits. This OTA capability highlights Geely’s engineering prowess, allowing for rapid feature enhancements that keep pace with consumer demands. Industry observers note that such updates are becoming table stakes in the EV sector, where software defines much of the user experience.

The Strategic Push for Tech Integration

Geely’s decision comes amid growing pressure from competitors who have long embraced Apple ecosystems. According to a report from The Driven, the addition was “much-anticipated,” reflecting feedback from owners who valued the EX5’s value proposition—priced under $50,000 in some markets—but lamented the absence of CarPlay for navigation, music, and messaging. The EX5, built on Geely’s Sustainable Experience Architecture, boasts a 15.4-inch touchscreen and a 16-speaker audio system, now augmented by CarPlay’s intuitive interface.

This isn’t just a minor tweak; it’s a nod to global market dynamics. Geely, which owns brands like Volvo and Polestar, has been expanding aggressively outside China. In Australia, where the EX5 debuted as the brand’s first standalone EV offering, reviews praised its build quality and range but flagged the infotainment shortcomings. A CarExpert review earlier this year described it as a “standout EV under $50K with premium features,” yet noted the initial lack of phone mirroring as a drawback.

Implications for EV Adoption and Competition

The OTA rollout exemplifies how Chinese automakers are leveraging software agility to challenge established players. Unlike traditional firmware updates that require hardware interventions, Geely’s approach mirrors Tesla’s model, potentially reducing costs and boosting customer loyalty. Sources indicate that the update was deployed starting this week, with full availability expected soon across supported regions.

For Apple, this expansion bolsters CarPlay’s footprint in the burgeoning EV market. As detailed in 9to5Mac, CarPlay’s arrival on the EX5 aligns with Apple’s broader push into next-gen automotive interfaces, including the rebranded CarPlay Ultra announced earlier this year. That system, which integrates deeper with vehicle controls, could foreshadow future collaborations.

Challenges and Future Horizons

However, integrating third-party systems like CarPlay isn’t without hurdles. Geely’s Flyme OS, developed in-house, offers features like customizable controls and fast response times, as highlighted in a 66 Magazine profile. Balancing this with CarPlay requires careful software tuning to avoid conflicts, ensuring drivers get the best of both worlds without compromising safety or performance.

Looking ahead, this update could accelerate Geely’s sales momentum. In competitive arenas like Australia, where EVs from BYD and MG are gaining ground, adding CarPlay addresses a feature gap that The Daily Advertiser called “something almost every new car already has.” Analysts predict this will enhance the EX5’s appeal to families and tech enthusiasts, potentially driving adoption in a market hungry for affordable, connected electric vehicles.

Broader Industry Ripples

Geely’s move also signals a shift in how automakers view software as a differentiator. With OTA updates enabling post-purchase improvements, brands can iterate faster than ever, turning initial oversights into strengths. Reviews from outlets like Chasing Cars have already positioned the EX5 as a worthy contender against models like the Tesla Model Y, and CarPlay integration only strengthens that case.

Ultimately, this development reflects the evolving interplay between hardware and software in mobility. As Geely refines its offerings, it sets a precedent for how emerging players can adapt to global preferences, ensuring their vehicles remain relevant in an increasingly digital driving era.