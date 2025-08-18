Garmin Rumored to Add ECG in 2025 Smartwatches, Rivalling Apple

In the competitive arena of wearable technology, Garmin is poised to bridge a significant gap with Apple by potentially introducing advanced health monitoring features that have long been staples in Cupertino’s ecosystem. Recent rumors and industry analyses suggest that Garmin’s upcoming smartwatch lineup for 2025 could finally incorporate on-demand electrocardiogram (ECG) capabilities, a feature Apple has offered since the Series 4 in 2018. This development, if realized, would mark a pivotal shift for Garmin, traditionally focused on endurance athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, as it seeks to appeal to a broader audience concerned with everyday health metrics.

According to a detailed report from TechRadar, the integration of ECG monitoring into Garmin devices would allow users to detect irregular heart rhythms like atrial fibrillation directly from their wrist, mirroring Apple’s FDA-cleared technology that has already helped save lives by alerting users to potential cardiac issues. This isn’t just about catching up; it’s about enhancing Garmin’s robust suite of fitness tools with clinical-grade health insights, potentially transforming how users manage preventive care.

Elevating Health Tracking Beyond Fitness

Garmin’s strength has always lain in its superior GPS accuracy and multi-sport tracking, as highlighted in reviews from ZDNET, which tested models like the Fenix 8 for their endurance in extreme conditions. However, Apple’s ecosystem has dominated casual health monitoring with features like blood oxygen sensing and high/low heart rate notifications, introduced in the Series 6. Garmin’s rumored ECG addition could level the playing field, especially as recent software updates, such as version 15.05 reported by NotebookCheck.net, have already improved breathing variation tools and device security.

Industry insiders note that this move comes amid Garmin’s surge in popularity, with models like the Venu X1 being positioned as direct rivals to the Apple Watch Ultra 2. A piece from TechAdvisor confirms the Venu X1’s modern design overhaul, shedding Garmin’s outdated aesthetics to compete head-on with Apple’s sleek interface and app ecosystem.

Comparative Advantages in Battery and Durability

While Apple excels in seamless iOS integration and features like mood tracking added in 2025, as discussed in posts on X from users praising persistent bio-tracking, Garmin counters with exceptional battery life—up to 30 days on some models—far outpacing Apple’s 36-hour maximum. This endurance is crucial for serious athletes, as outlined in Wareable‘s comparisons, where Garmin’s Forerunner series shines in running dynamics and recovery metrics without needing daily charges.

Yet, the real game-changer lies in why ECG matters: It democratizes access to heart health data. Apple’s implementation has set a benchmark, with over 100 million users benefiting from alerts that prompt medical consultations. For Garmin, adopting this could expand its market share, especially among hybrid fitness enthusiasts who, according to a survey referenced in The Time Club, are shifting toward Garmin for advanced workout integration like HYROX training.

Market Shifts and Future Innovations

The wearable market is witnessing a clear divide: Apple’s focus on lifestyle and mental wellness, including new 2025 features like enhanced sleep analysis, contrasts with Garmin’s performance-driven ethos. Recent news from Yahoo Tech indicates Garmin’s interest surge, fueled by launches like the Index Sleep Monitor, positioning it to capture users frustrated with Apple’s subscription-dependent ecosystem.

Looking ahead, Garmin’s potential ECG rollout could integrate with its existing Body Battery and HRV status for a holistic view of user health, potentially surpassing Apple in predictive analytics for overtraining or stress. As WIRED tested, Garmin’s devices already excel in niche pursuits like backcountry skiing, and adding ECG would make them indispensable for health-conscious adventurers.

Implications for Consumers and Industry

For consumers, this convergence means more choices without sacrificing specialization. Apple’s ecosystem lock-in, while convenient, often requires an iPhone, whereas Garmin’s compatibility with Android and iOS offers flexibility. Insights from Tom’s Guide emphasize how the Vivoactive 6 appeals to beginners with its no-subscription model, now potentially enhanced by ECG for broader appeal.

Ultimately, Garmin’s push into advanced health features signals a maturing market where fitness trackers evolve into comprehensive wellness companions. With competitors like Suunto and even Nothing’s CMF Watch 3 Pro introducing dual-band GPS, as seen in recent X announcements, the pressure is on. If Garmin delivers on these rumors by late 2025, it could redefine wearable standards, blending Apple’s health precision with its own rugged reliability for a new era of proactive monitoring.