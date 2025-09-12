Advertise with Us
AdTechPro

FTC Probes Google, Amazon Over Opaque Ad Auctions and Pricing

The FTC is investigating Google and Amazon for allegedly misleading advertisers through opaque search ad auctions and undisclosed pricing details, potentially violating consumer protection rules. This probe, amid broader regulatory scrutiny, could lead to fines, reforms, and greater transparency in the multibillion-dollar digital advertising industry.
FTC Probes Google, Amazon Over Opaque Ad Auctions and Pricing
Written by Victoria Mossi
Friday, September 12, 2025

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has launched a formal investigation into tech giants Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Amazon.com Inc., scrutinizing whether these companies have misled advertisers through opaque practices in search advertising auctions and pricing disclosures. According to a report from Bloomberg, the probe centers on allegations that both firms failed to properly inform advertisers about key elements of ad placement costs, potentially violating consumer protection rules. This comes amid heightened regulatory attention on digital advertising, a multibillion-dollar industry where Google and Amazon command significant market shares.

Insiders familiar with the matter indicate that the FTC’s consumer protection unit is examining Amazon’s auction mechanisms, particularly how reserve prices—minimum bids required for ad slots—are disclosed to participants. For Google, the focus is on internal processes that may have inflated ad costs without transparent notifications to buyers. These practices, if proven deceptive, could expose the companies to hefty fines and mandated reforms, echoing past antitrust actions against Big Tech.

Scrutiny on Auction Transparency

The investigation highlights a broader push for accountability in online ad ecosystems, where algorithms dictate visibility and pricing in real time. Reuters reported that the FTC is delving into whether advertisers were given incomplete information, leading to higher-than-expected expenditures on search-related promotions. This probe, initiated under the current administration, builds on previous FTC efforts, such as the 2023 lawsuit against Amazon for alleged monopoly maintenance, as detailed in the agency’s own press release.

Industry experts note that search advertising, which generates tens of billions in annual revenue for these firms, relies on complex bidding systems. Amazon’s e-commerce platform and Google’s dominant search engine use automated auctions to sell ad space, but critics argue that hidden fees or undisclosed price floors distort fair competition. The Economic Times elaborated on this, stating that the FTC is specifically targeting potential anticompetitive behaviors in how these auctions are structured and communicated.

Implications for Advertisers and Regulators

Advertisers, ranging from small businesses to global brands, could benefit from clearer rules if the investigation yields changes. Sources like Search Engine Land emphasize that the probe addresses long-standing complaints about lack of transparency, which may force Google and Amazon to overhaul their disclosure policies. This could include mandatory upfront revelations of all pricing factors, aligning with the FTC’s recent “junk fees” rule that demands total cost transparency in other sectors, as outlined in a National Law Review analysis from earlier this year.

For regulators, this case represents a test of enforcement under evolving political priorities. While the Trump administration has signaled a tough stance on tech, the investigation’s outcome could influence future probes into digital markets. Engadget’s coverage points out that similar scrutiny has already prompted internal reviews at both companies, though spokespeople have declined to comment publicly.

Potential Outcomes and Industry Ripple Effects

Should the FTC find evidence of misconduct, penalties could include civil fines and injunctions requiring enhanced transparency protocols. Nasdaq’s RTTNews highlighted that such measures might reshape how ads are priced across platforms, potentially leveling the playing field for competitors. Analysts predict this could lead to decreased ad revenues if hidden markups are eliminated, pressuring profit margins at Google and Amazon.

Broader industry observers, including those cited in Seeking Alpha, warn that the probe may extend to other tech players, fostering a more regulated environment for online advertising. As the investigation unfolds, stakeholders will watch closely for precedents that could redefine trust and fairness in digital commerce, ensuring that advertisers receive the full picture on costs without deceptive surprises.

Subscribe for Updates

AdTechPro Newsletter

Your best source for the latest in advertising technology covering emerging trends and actionable strategies to master the adtech ecosystem. Discover updates on programmatic advertising, AI-driven targeting, creative optimization, and privacy-compliant solutions. With expert tips and real-world case studies, AdTechPro empowers you to stay ahead in a competitive digital advertising landscape.

By signing up for our newsletter you agree to receive content related to ientry.com / webpronews.com and our affiliate partners. For additional information refer to our terms of service.

Notice an error?

Help us improve our content by reporting any issues you find.

Get the WebProNews newsletter delivered to your inbox

Get the free daily newsletter read by decision makers

Subscribe
Advertise with Us

Ready to get started?

Get our media kit

Advertise with Us
About Us

WebProNews is a leading publisher of business and technology email newsletters and websites.

Reach our audience
Publication Categories
WebProNews is an iEntry Publication
©2025 iEntry, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy | Legal | Contact Us |