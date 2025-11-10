France’s Wireless Highway Revolution: Charging EVs Faster Than Tesla While Driving

In a groundbreaking leap for electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure, France has unveiled the world’s first highway capable of wirelessly charging vehicles in motion, potentially reshaping the future of transportation. Located on a 1.5-kilometer stretch of the A10 motorway near Paris, this pilot project demonstrates dynamic wireless power transfer at speeds up to 300 kilowatts—surpassing even Tesla’s Supercharger network. Developed by Israeli firm Electreon in collaboration with VINCI Autoroutes and Gustave Eiffel University, the system embeds copper coils beneath the asphalt to generate a magnetic field, allowing equipped vehicles to charge seamlessly while driving.

Early tests have shown impressive results: cars, buses, and heavy trucks receiving continuous power at around 200 kW, with peaks hitting 300 kW. This innovation addresses key EV adoption barriers like range anxiety and lengthy charging stops, as reported by TechRadar. According to Electreon’s CEO Oren Ezer, ‘This is a pivotal moment for zero-emission mobility,’ highlighting the system’s potential for widespread adoption.

Pioneering Dynamic Charging Technology

The technology relies on inductive charging, where underground coils create an electromagnetic field that transfers energy to receivers on vehicles. Unlike static wireless charging pads, this dynamic version operates at highway speeds, making it ideal for long-haul routes. Fox News detailed how the French pilot delivered over 300 kW to multiple vehicles simultaneously, potentially eliminating the need for large battery packs in trucks, as per Fox News.

Electreon’s system has been tested globally, but this French deployment marks the first on a public highway. Posts on X from users like Disclose.tv emphasize its expansion plans to the U.S., Europe, and Asia, underscoring the technology’s scalability. The project, launched in late October 2025, involved rigorous testing with vehicles like the Iveco eDaily van and Renault Master, achieving charge rates that double the power for heavy vehicles compared to lighter ones.

Overcoming Infrastructure Challenges

Cost remains a significant hurdle, with installations estimated at nearly $2 million per mile, as noted in a BBC article on similar U.S. trials in Detroit (BBC). However, proponents argue that long-term savings from reduced battery sizes and downtime could offset this. In France, the A10 segment integrates with existing infrastructure, minimizing disruptions during construction.

Electrek reported on the trial’s world-first achievement, where four vehicles charged at up to 300 kW on a 1.5 km road (Electrek). This surpasses Tesla’s V3 Superchargers, which max out at 250 kW, and even approaches the V4’s potential. Industry insiders view this as a game-changer for freight trucking, where electric options have lagged due to charging logistics.

Global Precedents and Comparisons

Sweden pioneered a permanent electrified road in 2023, planning 3,000 km by 2035, according to Euronews (Euronews). Meanwhile, Indiana’s Department of Transportation announced magnetizable concrete highways in 2021 (INDOT). France’s version stands out for its high power output and multi-vehicle capability.

On X, posts from Indian Infra Report and Mossad Commentary highlight the Israeli innovation behind Electreon’s tech, with views exceeding 300,000, signaling strong public interest. The Indian Express noted the highway’s ability to charge at up to 200 kW continuously for buses and trucks (The Indian Express).

Implications for Heavy-Duty Vehicles

For electric freight trucking, this technology could be transformative. Electreon’s press release via PR Newswire states that heavy trucks received twice the power, enabling zero-emission long-haul operations (PR Newswire). New Atlas described early results showing over 300 kW transfers, making tailgating trucks an efficient charging strategy (New Atlas).

Cenex, in a 2025 report, discussed the rise of wireless charging in EV infrastructure, noting projects like Detroit’s quarter-mile road (Cenex). X posts from Sawyer Merritt in 2023 echoed this, with Detroit’s installation activating for equipped vehicles only.

Economic and Environmental Impact

Adopting such highways could accelerate EV uptake, reducing fossil fuel dependence. Electreon’s website claims their solutions charge vehicles while driving or idling, promoting sustainable mobility (Electreon). In France, this aligns with EU goals for net-zero emissions by 2050, as seen in X posts from NBCUniversal Catalyst about EV charging innovations.

However, challenges include retrofitting vehicles with receivers and ensuring compatibility across manufacturers. Industry experts, quoted in Carscoops, suggest this could make plug-in stations obsolete (Carscoops). Expansion plans, as per ESG Post, target broader European networks (ESG Post).

Future Prospects and Scalability

Looking ahead, Electreon plans pilots in the U.S. and Asia, building on this success. X sentiment, from users like Mario Nawfal discussing Sweden’s e-roads, shows growing excitement for eliminating range anxiety. TechPulse Daily on X praised the French system’s speed over Tesla’s network.

Ultimately, this French breakthrough, as detailed in multiple sources, positions dynamic wireless charging as a cornerstone of future EV ecosystems, with potential to revolutionize global transportation infrastructure.