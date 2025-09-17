Framer Cofounder: AI Enhances Design, But Human Taste Reigns Supreme

In the rapidly evolving world of digital design, where artificial intelligence is reshaping tools and workflows, Jorn van Dijk, cofounder of the $2 billion-valued AI website builder Framer, offers a compelling perspective on what creators must prioritize to stay relevant. According to a recent interview in Business Insider, van Dijk emphasizes that while AI can automate many technical aspects of design, the human element of refined taste remains irreplaceable. Framer, which started as a prototyping tool and pivoted to an AI-powered platform for building websites, has seen explosive growth by leveraging generative AI to streamline creation processes.

Van Dijk argues that designers should focus on cultivating their aesthetic judgment and strategic thinking, rather than getting bogged down in repetitive tasks that AI handles efficiently. He points out that tools like Framer’s AI features can generate layouts, suggest color schemes, and even optimize user interfaces based on prompts, but they lack the nuanced understanding of cultural context and emotional resonance that skilled designers bring.

The Enduring Value of Human Taste in AI-Driven Design

This viewpoint aligns with broader industry shifts, as evidenced by insights from the Designer Fund’s “State of AI in Design” report, which highlights how AI is transforming team dynamics and workflows. The report, detailed on Designer Fund’s blog, notes that 70% of designers are already incorporating AI into their daily routines, yet many express concerns about over-reliance on automation diminishing creative originality.

For industry insiders, van Dijk’s advice underscores a strategic pivot: designers must evolve into curators and strategists, using AI as a collaborator rather than a replacement. Framer’s own trajectory illustrates this; after facing stalled growth, the company reinvented itself, as chronicled in a 2023 Forbes profile on Forbes, by focusing on no-code, AI-assisted website building that competes with giants like Figma and Webflow.

Navigating AI’s Impact on Creative Workflows

Van Dijk warns that without honing taste—defined as an intuitive sense of what resonates with audiences—designers risk producing generic outputs in an era where AI can churn out infinite variations. He draws parallels to past technological disruptions, like the advent of desktop publishing, which democratized design but elevated those with superior vision.

Echoing this, a Medium article by Alpha Design on Medium explores how Framer’s AI templates are enabling faster site creation in 2025, yet stresses the need for human oversight to infuse personality and brand alignment. Industry experts, including those at Yanko Design, predict in their 2025 outlook on Yanko Design that AI will embed deeper into everyday tools, making taste refinement a key differentiator for career longevity.

Strategic Implications for Design Teams and Tools

For design teams, this means restructuring workflows to leverage AI for ideation and iteration, freeing up time for high-level decision-making. Van Dijk suggests practical steps, such as experimenting with AI prompts while critically evaluating outputs against personal standards, a tactic that’s gaining traction in tools like Midjourney and Figma AI, as discussed in a House of Gai blog post on House of Gai.

Ultimately, van Dijk’s message is optimistic: AI augments rather than supplants human creativity. As Framer continues to innovate—with features like AI Wireframer and advanced analytics highlighted in a Flatline Agency recap of the 2025 Spring Event on Flatline Agency—designers who invest in their taste will lead the next wave of innovation, ensuring their work stands out in an increasingly automated field.

Looking Ahead: Taste as the Ultimate AI Edge

This focus on taste also has implications for venture capital, where investors are betting on AI to revive consumer tech, per another Business Insider piece on Business Insider. For insiders, the takeaway is clear: in the age of AI, the most valuable asset isn’t code or algorithms—it’s the discerning eye that turns raw potential into meaningful experiences. As van Dijk puts it, refining taste is the path to thriving, not just surviving, amid technological change.