Formula 1 Shifts Exclusively to Apple TV in US with $750M Deal from 2026

In a significant shift for motorsport broadcasting in the United States, Formula 1 racing is set to depart from its longstanding home on ESPN and migrate exclusively to Apple TV starting in 2026. This move, announced on October 17, 2025, marks the end of an era for viewers who have relied on platforms like YouTube TV to catch live races through ESPN’s coverage. The five-year deal between Apple and Formula 1, valued at around $750 million according to reports from the Android Police, underscores Apple’s aggressive push into live sports streaming, building on its successes with Major League Soccer and other premium content.

The transition means that YouTube TV subscribers, who previously accessed F1 events via ESPN channels included in their base package, will no longer have that option. Instead, all U.S. televised races, including practices, qualifiers, and the main events, will stream solely on Apple TV. This exclusivity deal, detailed in a press release from Apple, integrates F1 content deeply into Apple’s ecosystem, potentially leveraging features like spatial audio and interactive viewing on devices such as the Apple Vision Pro.

The Financial and Strategic Underpinnings of the Deal

Apple’s investment in F1 rights reportedly totals $750 million over five years, a figure that far exceeds what ESPN was willing to pay, as noted by sources in a CNBC report. This premium pricing reflects the growing value of F1 in the U.S. market, fueled by the Netflix series “Drive to Survive” and a surge in popularity that has seen attendance at events like the Miami Grand Prix skyrocket. For Apple, this acquisition aligns with its broader strategy to bolster Apple TV+ as a must-have service, especially after the box-office success of its 2025 F1-themed movie starring Brad Pitt, which grossed hundreds of millions worldwide.

Industry analysts point out that this deal could reshape how sports rights are negotiated in the streaming era. Unlike traditional broadcasters, Apple isn’t burdened by linear TV constraints, allowing for innovative presentations such as multi-angle feeds and real-time data overlays. However, it also raises concerns about accessibility, as Apple TV+ requires a separate subscription, potentially alienating casual fans who enjoyed F1 through more ubiquitous platforms like YouTube TV.

Impact on Viewers and Competing Services

For dedicated F1 enthusiasts, the shift spells the end of F1 TV Pro in the U.S., the sport’s direct-to-consumer streaming app that offered ad-free viewing and onboard cameras for about $10 per month. Posts on X, formerly Twitter, from users like motorsport fans expressing frustration, highlight a sentiment that this could fragment the audience, with one viral post lamenting that “F1TV is ending in the US and being replaced by Apple TV—it’s actually so over.” This echoes broader discussions on the platform about the deal’s implications, where speculation about Apple’s bid began circulating as early as July 2025.

YouTube TV, meanwhile, isn’t standing still. The service recently secured a new deal with NBCUniversal, as mentioned in coverage from Android Police, ensuring continued access to channels like NBC and USA Network. Yet, losing F1 is a blow, particularly as YouTube TV has positioned itself as a comprehensive live TV alternative with over 100 channels for $72.99 monthly. Subscribers may now need to add Apple TV+ at $9.99 per month to keep up with the sport, potentially driving up costs in an already crowded streaming market.

Broader Implications for Sports Broadcasting

This partnership between two innovation-driven brands—Formula 1 and Apple—promises enhancements like seamless integration with Apple’s services, including potential tie-ins with Apple Music for race soundtracks or Apple News for in-depth coverage. As outlined in a Formula 1 official announcement, the deal emphasizes shared values of excellence and entertainment, which could lead to exclusive behind-the-scenes content or augmented reality experiences.

Critics, however, worry about the monopolization of sports rights by tech giants. ESPN’s parent company, Disney, reportedly declined to match Apple’s offer, per insights from The Athletic, signaling a retreat from high-stakes bidding wars. This could accelerate the decline of cable bundles, pushing more viewers toward à la carte streaming but also risking viewer fatigue from juggling multiple subscriptions.

Future Prospects and Fan Reactions

Looking ahead, the 2026 F1 season will be a litmus test for Apple’s foray into motorsport. With races spanning from Bahrain to Abu Dhabi, Apple plans to broadcast every session live, free of additional charges for existing subscribers, as confirmed in reports from WebProNews. This inclusivity might mitigate some backlash, but fan reactions on X suggest a divide: while some praise the tech upgrades, others decry the loss of affordable options like F1 TV.

Ultimately, this deal exemplifies the evolving dynamics of media rights, where tech behemoths like Apple are outmuscling traditional networks. For industry insiders, it signals a future where sports consumption is increasingly personalized and device-agnostic, yet potentially more expensive and exclusive. As F1’s U.S. audience continues to grow—now estimated at millions thanks to cultural phenomena like the aforementioned movie—the success of this partnership will depend on Apple’s ability to deliver an unparalleled viewing experience that justifies the shift.