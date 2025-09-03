Former Senator Cory Gardner Appointed NCTA President and CEO

In a move that underscores the revolving door between politics and industry advocacy, former U.S. Senator Cory Gardner has been named the new president and CEO of the NCTA—The Internet & Television Association, the leading trade group for the cable industry. Gardner, a Republican from Colorado who served in the Senate from 2015 to 2021, succeeds Michael Powell, a former FCC chairman who held the position for over a decade.

This transition comes at a pivotal time for cable providers facing regulatory pressures, competition from streaming services, and evolving spectrum battles. Gardner’s appointment, announced on September 2, 2025, highlights his extensive experience in fundraising and policy-making, which could bolster the industry’s influence in Washington.

Gardner’s Political Pedigree and Fundraising Prowess

As a seasoned politician, Gardner brings a wealth of connections to the role. During his tenure in Congress, he was known for his work on telecommunications issues, including broadband expansion and cybersecurity. His defeat in the 2020 election by Democrat John Hickenlooper did not diminish his clout; instead, it positioned him for high-profile lobbying gigs.

Notably, Gardner has been a prolific fundraiser for the Republican Party, raising millions for candidates and committees. According to reports in Ground News, his fundraising expertise was a key factor in his selection, potentially aiding the NCTA in navigating a divided Congress and influencing upcoming telecom policies.

Replacing a Regulatory Veteran

Michael Powell, whom Gardner replaces, was himself a product of the regulatory ecosystem, having chaired the Federal Communications Commission under President George W. Bush. Powell’s leadership at the NCTA focused on defending cable interests against net neutrality rules and promoting broadband infrastructure.

The shift to Gardner signals a strategic pivot toward more aggressive political engagement, especially with Republicans regaining momentum in recent elections. As detailed in a recent piece from Ars Technica, this change occurs amid ongoing industry skirmishes, such as spectrum allocation disputes with wireless providers.

Industry Challenges and Lobbying Strategies

The cable sector is grappling with cord-cutting trends, where consumers increasingly opt for over-the-top services like Netflix and Hulu. Gardner’s role will likely involve lobbying against regulations that could hinder cable’s broadband dominance, including potential FCC moves on data caps and pricing transparency.

Furthermore, his Republican ties could prove advantageous in a potential second Trump administration or GOP-controlled Senate, where deregulatory agendas might favor incumbents. Insights from Ars Technica on similar revolving-door appointments, like former FCC Chair Ajit Pai joining wireless lobbying, illustrate the intensifying rivalries between cable and wireless factions over finite spectrum resources.

Broader Implications for Telecom Policy

Gardner’s ascent also raises questions about the influence of former lawmakers in shaping policy. Critics argue that such moves perpetuate a system where ex-officials leverage insider knowledge for corporate gain, potentially at the expense of consumer interests.

Yet, for industry insiders, this hire represents a calculated bet on political savvy to counter threats from Big Tech and emerging 5G technologies. As the NCTA prepares for 2026 midterms, Gardner’s fundraising network could mobilize significant resources, ensuring cable’s voice remains prominent in debates over digital infrastructure and competition.

Looking Ahead: Potential Conflicts and Opportunities

Potential conflicts loom, particularly if Gardner’s past positions on issues like rural broadband clash with cable’s profit-driven priorities. His experience on the Senate Commerce Committee, which oversees telecom, equips him to address these tensions effectively.

Ultimately, this appointment reflects the cable industry’s adaptation to a fragmented media environment, where lobbying prowess may determine survival. With Gardner at the helm, expect intensified efforts to influence spectrum auctions and antitrust scrutiny of streaming giants, drawing on his proven track record in Republican circles.