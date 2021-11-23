Ford Wants to Produce 600,000 EVs Annually by End of 2023

Ford is accelerating its plans for electric vehicle (EV) production, aiming to build 600,000 EVs annually by the end of 2023.

Ford has emerged as one of the leading EV manufacturers. Its Mustang Mach-E has been a big hit, and its all-electric F-150 is seen as a major competitor to Tesla’s upcoming Cybertruck. In fact, the company is seen as one of the companies most capable of challenging Tesla’s dominance in the EV market.

The Detroit giant is ramping up its efforts, according to CEO Jim Farley.