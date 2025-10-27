Ford CEOs Predict Slower EV Growth Under Trump, Shift to Hybrids

In the rapidly evolving world of electric vehicles, former Ford Motor Co. Chief Executive Mark Fields has offered a sobering assessment of the industry’s future, predicting a period of measured expansion rather than the explosive growth many anticipated. Fields, who led the automaker from 2014 to 2017, emphasized that the recent withdrawal of federal incentives under the Trump administration will temper consumer enthusiasm, forcing manufacturers to recalibrate their strategies. Drawing from his experience navigating Ford through early EV investments, he highlighted how automakers initially poured billions into battery technology and production lines, only to face a reality check as policy shifts exposed underlying demand challenges.

This perspective comes amid broader industry signals of caution. Current Ford CEO Jim Farley recently warned that EV adoption in the U.S. could plummet to around 5% of the market in the near term, a stark contrast to earlier projections. Farley pointed to the elimination of the $7,500 federal tax credit as a pivotal factor, suggesting it could halve sales volumes almost overnight. Such views underscore a pivotal moment for Detroit’s giants, as they pivot toward hybrids and internal-combustion engines to bridge the gap.

The Impact of Policy Shifts on Consumer Behavior

Industry insiders note that the end of these incentives, effective from late September, has already begun to ripple through dealerships. According to a report in CNBC, Farley described hybrids as a more palatable “partial electrification” option for buyers wary of full EVs, citing range anxiety and charging infrastructure gaps as persistent barriers. Fields echoed this sentiment, arguing that automakers underestimated the consumer education required to drive widespread adoption. He recalled Ford’s ambitious rollout of models like the Mustang Mach-E during his tenure, which faced hurdles in scaling due to supply chain issues and fluctuating raw material costs.

Beyond Ford, competitors like General Motors and Tesla are grappling with similar headwinds. GM’s finance chief recently acknowledged a “significant pullback” in October EV demand but expressed optimism for stabilization by 2026, as detailed in coverage from ESG Dive. This choppiness stems not just from subsidy losses but also from tariffs on imported components, which could inflate prices and deter budget-conscious buyers.

Strategic Pivots and Long-Term Investments

To adapt, companies are rethinking their portfolios. Ford, for instance, has paused production of its F-150 Lightning electric pickup, a move Farley tied to shifting market dynamics during the company’s third-quarter earnings call, as reported by Yahoo Finance. Fields, in his recent comments featured in Business Insider, stressed that growth will be “gradual” as the sector matures, urging patience from investors. He critiqued the industry’s earlier haste, noting that automakers “went into EVs without thinking about consumers,” a point he elaborated on in another Business Insider piece.

This gradualism contrasts with past hype, where EVs were touted as the inevitable future. Yet, data from Motor Intelligence, cited in CNBC, shows U.S. EV sales topped 1 million units through the first nine months of the year—a record, but one achieved with incentives that are now gone. Analysts predict a dip before recovery, driven by innovations in battery efficiency and potential state-level supports.

Global Comparisons and Future Outlook

Looking abroad, Fields draws parallels to Europe, where EV markets grew even after subsidy rollbacks, as noted by Tesla’s former global sales chief in Business Insider. This resilience suggests that U.S. growth could follow suit if automakers focus on affordability and infrastructure. However, with Trump-era policies favoring traditional vehicles, as highlighted in Bloomberg, the path forward involves balancing short-term survival with long-term electrification goals.

For industry veterans like Fields, the lesson is clear: EVs remain vital, but their ascent will demand strategic agility. As Ford and peers invest in hybrid bridges, the sector’s insiders are bracing for a phase of consolidation, where only the most adaptive players thrive. This tempered optimism reflects a maturing market, one poised for steady progress rather than revolutionary leaps.