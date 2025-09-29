Ford CEO Doubts Apple’s CarPlay Ultra, Praises Android Automotive

Ford Motor Co.’s chief executive, Jim Farley, has cast fresh doubt on the immediate adoption of Apple’s advanced CarPlay Ultra system, signaling a cautious stance amid evolving competition in automotive infotainment. In a recent interview, Farley indicated that while Ford remains open to integrating the technology in the future, its current iteration falls short of the company’s expectations for seamless vehicle integration.

This update comes as Apple continues to push CarPlay Ultra, which extends iPhone connectivity across multiple vehicle screens, including instrument clusters and climate controls. Launched earlier this year with luxury brands like Aston Martin, the system promises a more immersive experience but has faced scrutiny from some automakers wary of ceding control over core functions.

Evolving Stance on Tech Partnerships

Farley, speaking to The Verge, criticized the “execution” of CarPlay Ultra, warning that it could lead to a “messy” user experience if it overrides essential vehicle operations. He contrasted this with Google’s Android Automotive, which he praised for better current performance in integrating with car systems.

Ford’s position marks a shift from earlier commitments. Back in 2023, Farley had affirmed support for standard CarPlay, emphasizing its popularity among customers, as reported by MacRumors. Now, with CarPlay Ultra’s rollout progressing—evident in vehicles from Hyundai and Porsche—Ford appears to be prioritizing its own software ecosystem.

Competitive Pressures and Industry Shifts

The hesitation reflects broader tensions in the auto industry, where manufacturers grapple with tech giants encroaching on lucrative data and interface territories. General Motors, for instance, has moved to phase out CarPlay entirely, betting on proprietary systems to capture subscription revenue.

Analysts note that Ford’s strategy aligns with investments in its FordPass app and connected services, which generate ongoing income. According to insights from 9to5Mac, Farley suggested Ford might revisit CarPlay Ultra once Apple refines it, potentially addressing concerns over reliability and customization.

Implications for Consumers and Suppliers

For drivers, this could mean delayed access to CarPlay Ultra’s features in Ford models like the F-150 or Mustang Mach-E, which were speculated to support it as per earlier lists from Car Luex. Industry insiders argue that such decisions underscore the high stakes of software dominance in electric and autonomous vehicles.

Meanwhile, Apple’s partnerships with brands like Aston Martin and Hyundai, as detailed in Apple’s own announcements, highlight a bifurcated market. Porsche has reaffirmed its commitment, per MacRumors, suggesting luxury segments may embrace the tech faster.

Looking Ahead to Future Integrations

Farley’s comments, echoed in posts on X (formerly Twitter) from tech observers, indicate a wait-and-see approach that could evolve with software updates. If Apple iterates on CarPlay Ultra—perhaps enhancing compatibility with vehicle-specific data—Ford might integrate it, balancing innovation with control.

Ultimately, this development highlights the delicate dance between Detroit and Silicon Valley, where alliances form and fracture over who owns the driver’s digital experience. As electric vehicles proliferate, expect more such negotiations to shape in-car tech for years to come.