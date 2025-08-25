Florian Ernotte on AI Transparency: Embracing Ethical Use for Creativity

The Evolving Debate on AI Transparency

In the rapidly advancing world of artificial intelligence, the question of transparency in AI usage has sparked intense philosophical and practical debates among technologists, writers, and ethicists. Florian Ernotte, in his recent essay on the blog reflexions, recounts his personal journey starting in January 2024, when he first noticed a surge of AI-generated posts on social media. Shocked by the prevalence of what he perceived as inauthentic content, Ernotte initially chose to disclose his own AI interactions as a gesture of transparency, only to engage in deeper discussions that challenged this stance.

These conversations, often bordering on the philosophical, centered on a core dilemma: Should creators be obligated to disclaim their use of AI tools? Ernotte describes how he was eventually persuaded against routine disclosures, influenced by analogies to other technologies. For instance, he points out that people rarely declare when they’ve edited images with Photoshop before sharing them, despite the ubiquity of such manipulations in our visual culture.

Analogies to Everyday Tech Edits

This comparison raises broader questions about consistency in technological disclosures. If AI assistance in writing is akin to software enhancements in photography, why single out one for mandatory transparency? Ernotte’s essay, published just days ago on August 23, 2025, argues that “writing with LLM is not a shame,” emphasizing that smart AI use can be undetectable and beneficial, much like seamless photo edits that enhance rather than deceive.

Industry insiders echo this sentiment, noting that over-disclosure could stigmatize AI as a crutch rather than a tool. A piece in the Harvard Business Review from 2019 explores the “AI transparency paradox,” where calls for openness aim to build trust but can inadvertently highlight biases or complexities that erode confidence. The article warns that excessive transparency might complicate adoption without resolving underlying ethical issues.

Balancing Ethics and Practicality

Ernotte’s shift in perspective highlights a growing consensus that transparency should be contextual rather than absolute. For those using AI “correctly”—to refine ideas rather than generate them wholesale—disclosures might be unnecessary, as the final output reflects human intent. This view aligns with discussions in a Forbes article from May 2024, which advocates for responsible AI deployment through transparency to foster trust, but cautions against overregulation that stifles innovation.

Yet, critics argue that without some level of disclosure, audiences risk being misled, especially in professional or journalistic contexts. Ernotte acknowledges the detectability of poorly used AI, suggesting that transparency serves as a safeguard against low-quality content flooding digital spaces. This tension is further examined in a Transformer News post from May 2025, which stresses the societal need for AI transparency to avoid “flying blind” toward potential risks.

Implications for Content Creators

As AI tools become integral to creative processes, the debate extends to workplaces and media. Ernotte references his earlier post on the same blog, Asking a LLM for help is fine, published in May 2025, where he defends AI as a non-condemnable helper at work. This builds on philosophical underpinnings, drawing from thinkers like Jacques Ellul, whose techno-critical theories Ernotte explores in another reflexions entry from March 2025, warning against blind pursuit of efficiency at the expense of freedoms.

For industry professionals, these insights suggest a nuanced approach: Use AI transparently when it materially alters content, but avoid disclaimers that could normalize suspicion. A Salesforce resource defines AI transparency as informing users about data and processes for trustworthy results, reinforcing that ethical use doesn’t always require explicit labels.

Toward a Transparent Future

Ultimately, Ernotte’s essay posits that transparency is less about mandatory disclaimers and more about fostering an environment where AI enhances human creativity without deception. This resonates with a AI & SOCIETY journal article from 2020, which calls for reconciling AI design with critical audits to demystify black-box systems.

As AI integration deepens, insiders must weigh these arguments carefully. Ernotte’s reflections, grounded in personal experience, offer a compelling case for selective transparency—one that honors authenticity while embracing technological progress. In an era where AI blurs lines between human and machine output, such debates will shape the ethical contours of digital creation for years to come.