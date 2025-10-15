First Wap Exposed: SS7 Protocols Used for Global Phone Tracking and Espionage

In the shadowy world of global surveillance, a recent investigation has peeled back layers of secrecy surrounding location-tracking technologies that governments and private entities wield with alarming reach. A massive archive of data, obtained by journalists, reveals how a little-known company called First Wap has enabled the pinpoint tracking of individuals across borders, often targeting dissidents, journalists, and business figures. This trove, comprising over 1.5 million rows of telecom records, exposes operations that challenge previous assumptions about the scope and subtlety of such tools.

The data archive, leaked from First Wap’s systems, includes queries for tracking phones in dozens of countries, from Europe to Africa and beyond. Investigators found instances where the technology was deployed against Rwandan exiles who were later assassinated, suggesting a direct link to state-sponsored violence. Similarly, a journalist probing Vatican corruption and a businessman entangled in blackmail schemes appeared in the records, highlighting how these tools blur the lines between legitimate intelligence and abuse.

Uncovering the Mechanics of Tracking

At the heart of First Wap’s operations is a sophisticated use of SS7 protocols, the signaling system that underpins global mobile networks. By exploiting vulnerabilities in this infrastructure, the company can geolocate devices without the user’s knowledge, often with precision down to a few meters. According to the investigation detailed in Lighthouse Reports, this method bypasses traditional spyware like that from NSO Group, operating instead through telecom backchannels that are harder to detect and regulate.

Unlike high-profile spyware vendors, First Wap has operated under the radar, marketing its services to intelligence agencies and private clients with promises of “borderless” surveillance. The leaked data shows queries originating from entities in countries with poor human rights records, raising ethical alarms. Journalists analyzing the archive spent months cross-referencing timestamps and locations with real-world events, such as assassinations and abductions, to build a damning picture.

Targets and Global Implications

Among the most chilling revelations are cases involving political dissidents. For instance, Rwandan opposition figures living in exile were tracked shortly before fatal attacks, with data points aligning precisely with their movements. This pattern, as reported in the collaborative effort involving Lighthouse Reports and partners like paper trail media, suggests complicity in extrajudicial killings. The investigation also uncovered surveillance of a reporter investigating financial improprieties in the Holy See, where tracking data correlated with periods of heightened scrutiny.

The businessman case illustrates another facet: corporate espionage and personal vendettas. His phone was queried repeatedly during a period of legal disputes, potentially to gather compromising information. These examples underscore how such tools democratize surveillance, making it accessible beyond elite spy agencies to anyone with the right connections and funds.

Regulatory Gaps and Industry Response

The proliferation of companies like First Wap exploits regulatory voids in international telecom standards. While the European Union and the U.S. have tightened controls on spyware exports, location-tracking via SS7 remains a gray area, often evading oversight. Experts cited in the Lighthouse Reports piece warn that without global reforms, these technologies will continue to erode privacy on a massive scale.

Industry insiders are now calling for transparency measures, such as mandatory audits of telecom data access. Yet, as the investigation reveals, the market for such services is booming, with First Wap’s archive showing a client base spanning governments and shadowy intermediaries. This exposure could prompt legal actions, but it also highlights the enduring challenge of policing digital shadows in an interconnected world.

Looking Ahead: Accountability in Surveillance

As more details emerge from this leak, questions mount about accountability. Who regulates these firms? How can victims seek redress? The collaborative journalism behind this story, spearheaded by Lighthouse Reports, sets a precedent for using data leaks to hold surveillance profiteers to account. For now, the revelations serve as a stark reminder that in the age of ubiquitous connectivity, no one’s location is truly private.