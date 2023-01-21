Google Cloud Office Building
ArtificialIntelligenceTrends
Google Turns to Larry Page & Sergey Brin to Help With AI Strategy

Google has turned to its founders to help it devise an AI strategy as the company faces its biggest challenge yet to its search dominance.

content marketing
ContentMarketingNews
Why Is Content Marketing So Powerful?

Content marketing is a powerful digital marketing strategy that can provide many benefits for companies: In summary, content marketing is great because it helps to increase brand awareness, build trust, generate leads, and provides long-term results in a cost-effective and…

edge computing
EdgeComputingPro
Why Edge Computing is the Most Reliable Option

Edge computing is more reliable because it allows data to be processed and stored closer to the source, reducing the need to transmit large amounts of data to a centralized location.

Capital One
DevNews
Capital One Eliminates 1,100 Tech Jobs

Capital One has eliminated 1,100 agile tech jobs, part of its “overall tech transformation.”

Twitter Screen - Image by Photo Mix
SocialMediaNews
Twitter Officially Changes TOS to Ban Third-Party Clients

Twitter has finally broke its silence — sort of — on why third-party clients are not working, changing its TOS to ban them.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai - Google for Africa
HRProNews
Alphabet CEO Announces ‘Difficult Decision’ to Lay Off 12,000

Google parent Alphabet has now firmly joined the ranks of companies laying off employees, with plans to cut 12,000 jobs.

T-Mobile Store
CybersecurityUpdate
T-Mobile Hit By Yet Another Data Breach, 37 Million Customers Impacted

T-Mobile has once again been hit by a massive data breach, this time impacting some 37 million customers’ data.

smart devices
EmergingTechnologiesUpdate
The Booming Market of Smart Devices

There has been a boom in the market of smart homes and smart devices, mainly led by Millennials and Gen Z. See more below.

Twitterrific - Credit The Iconfactory
SocialMediaNews
Twitter API Changes Kill Twitterrific

The Iconfactory has announced it is discontinuing Twitterrific following a Twitter API change that killed the app.

CEOTrends
Netflix CEO Reed Hastings Steps Down, Co-CEOs to Replace Him

Reed Hastings is stepping down as CEO of Netflix, vacating a position he has held since 1999, after co-founding the company in 1997.

SourceForge Website
DevNews
SourceForge Issue Led to Visibility Problems for Open Source Projects

SourceForge appeared to be having some issues Thursday, with download links for a number of open source projects disappearing.

Sling TV
MediaTransformationUpdate
Sling TV Is in Trouble as Subscriber Losses Mount

Once the undisputed king of live TV streaming, Sling TV is bleeding subscribers to rivals offering better features.

Yum Brands Logo - Credit Yum Brands
CybersecurityUpdate
Yum Brands Hit by Ransomware, Hundreds of Restaurants Close

Yum Brands, the parent of KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell, was hit by a ransomware attack, leading to hundreds of locations closing.

WebProBusiness
Amazon Shutters AmazonSmile Charity

Amazon is ending its AmazonSmile charity, saying it plans to focus on “other areas where it can make meaningful change.”

Typing on Computer Keyboard - Image by Victoria Loveland
ArtificialIntelligenceTrends
CNET Uses ChatGPT to Write Articles, Runs Into Major Issues

Tech website CNET tried to use ChatGPT to write articles, but the quality and accuracy left much to be desired.

Woman Working in Metaverse - Image by Gerd Altmann
VirtualRealityTrends
Working in the Metaverse Is a Miserable Experience

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg may be enamored with the metaverse, but people who have to work in it have a decidedly different view.

media bosses
MediaTransformationUpdate
British PM Rishi Sunak Pressure MPs As The Country Moves To Keep Media Bosses Criminally Liable

Learn more about how British PM Rishi Sunak pressure MPs as the country moves to keep media bosses criminally liable below.

Mailchimp Logo
CybersecurityUpdate
Mailchimp Suffers Second Breach In Six Months

Mailchimp has suffered yet another security incident that has exposed user data, the second such incident in six months.

Microsoft Building
HRProNews
Microsoft Confirms Layoffs, 10,000 Jobs Cut

Microsoft has confirmed its plans to engage in layoffs, with plans to cut 10,000 jobs, or nearly 5% of its total workforce.

SupplyChainPro
The Growing Importance of Supply Chain Visibility (SCV) in Ecommerce

In today’s fast paced world, you will need to stay ahead of the game. Learn the growing importance of supply chain visibility (SCV) below.