Google Turns to Larry Page & Sergey Brin to Help With AI Strategy

Google has turned to its founders to help it devise an AI strategy as the company faces its biggest challenge yet to its search dominance.
Why Is Content Marketing So Powerful?
Content marketing is a powerful digital marketing strategy that can provide many benefits for companies: In summary, content marketing is great because it helps to increase brand awareness, build trust, generate leads, and provides long-term results in a cost-effective and…
Why Edge Computing is the Most Reliable Option
Edge computing is more reliable because it allows data to be processed and stored closer to the source, reducing the need to transmit large amounts of data to a centralized location.
Capital One Eliminates 1,100 Tech Jobs
Capital One has eliminated 1,100 agile tech jobs, part of its “overall tech transformation.”
Alphabet CEO Announces ‘Difficult Decision’ to Lay Off 12,000
Google parent Alphabet has now firmly joined the ranks of companies laying off employees, with plans to cut 12,000 jobs.
T-Mobile Hit By Yet Another Data Breach, 37 Million Customers Impacted
T-Mobile has once again been hit by a massive data breach, this time impacting some 37 million customers’ data.
The Booming Market of Smart Devices
There has been a boom in the market of smart homes and smart devices, mainly led by Millennials and Gen Z. See more below.
Netflix CEO Reed Hastings Steps Down, Co-CEOs to Replace Him
Reed Hastings is stepping down as CEO of Netflix, vacating a position he has held since 1999, after co-founding the company in 1997.
SourceForge Issue Led to Visibility Problems for Open Source Projects
SourceForge appeared to be having some issues Thursday, with download links for a number of open source projects disappearing.
Sling TV Is in Trouble as Subscriber Losses Mount
Once the undisputed king of live TV streaming, Sling TV is bleeding subscribers to rivals offering better features.
Yum Brands Hit by Ransomware, Hundreds of Restaurants Close
Yum Brands, the parent of KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell, was hit by a ransomware attack, leading to hundreds of locations closing.
Amazon Shutters AmazonSmile Charity
Amazon is ending its AmazonSmile charity, saying it plans to focus on “other areas where it can make meaningful change.”
CNET Uses ChatGPT to Write Articles, Runs Into Major Issues
Tech website CNET tried to use ChatGPT to write articles, but the quality and accuracy left much to be desired.
British PM Rishi Sunak Pressure MPs As The Country Moves To Keep Media Bosses Criminally Liable
Learn more about how British PM Rishi Sunak pressure MPs as the country moves to keep media bosses criminally liable below.
Mailchimp Suffers Second Breach In Six Months
Mailchimp has suffered yet another security incident that has exposed user data, the second such incident in six months.
Microsoft Confirms Layoffs, 10,000 Jobs Cut
Microsoft has confirmed its plans to engage in layoffs, with plans to cut 10,000 jobs, or nearly 5% of its total workforce.
The Growing Importance of Supply Chain Visibility (SCV) in Ecommerce
In today’s fast paced world, you will need to stay ahead of the game. Learn the growing importance of supply chain visibility (SCV) below.