Figma Stock Plunges 20%, Erases $11B in Value Amid Volatility

A Sharp Reversal in Market Sentiment

Figma Inc., the design software company that captivated investors with a blockbuster initial public offering last week, saw its shares tumble sharply on Monday, erasing a significant portion of the gains from its debut. The stock closed down more than 20%, reflecting a classic case of post-IPO profit-taking amid broader market volatility. This downturn comes after shares more than tripled on their first trading day, pushing the company’s valuation to lofty heights that some analysts now question.

According to a report from CNBC, Figma’s stock sank after last week’s surge, with investors cashing in on the hype surrounding the San Francisco-based firm. The company’s IPO had been one of the most anticipated tech listings of 2025, raising over $1 billion at a valuation exceeding $19 billion. Yet, the rapid ascent invited scrutiny, as traders reassessed the sustainability of such enthusiasm in a market still recovering from recent economic uncertainties.

Context from the IPO Boom

Figma’s journey to the public markets was marked by impressive fundamentals, including robust revenue growth and high customer retention rates. Posts on X highlighted metrics like $821 million in last-twelve-months revenue growing at 46% year-over-year, alongside a 132% net dollar retention rate, underscoring the stickiness of its collaborative design platform used by millions worldwide.

However, the euphoria didn’t last. A piece from Reuters noted that Figma shed $11 billion in market value on Monday alone, with shares slumping 23% due to profit-taking. This erased nearly all of the previous week’s gains, bringing the valuation down to around $56 billion, as reported by AInvest. Industry insiders point to broader concerns, such as potential competition from AI-driven tools and the company’s heavy reliance on subscription-based revenue in a fluctuating economy.

Investor Reactions and Broader Implications

The volatility has sparked debates among venture capitalists and analysts about the timing of tech IPOs. Figma’s top backers, who reaped billions from the debut, are now watching as the stock stabilizes. A story in CNBC earlier detailed how venture firms amassed over $24 billion in paper gains post-IPO, but Monday’s drop serves as a reminder of market unpredictability.

Sentiment on platforms like X reflects a mix of optimism and caution, with users noting the stock’s abrupt plunge as a potential buying opportunity for long-term believers in Figma’s growth story. Yet, the decline aligns with patterns seen in other recent tech listings, where initial pops give way to corrections as fundamentals are re-evaluated.

Financial Health Amid the Turbulence

Despite the setback, Figma’s underlying business remains strong. The company boasts 91% gross margins and penetration into 95% of Fortune 500 firms, as per its S-1 filing details shared widely online. Non-GAAP operating margins of 18% and zero debt position it well for sustained expansion, even as it navigates public market pressures.

Analysts from BizToc echoed that the stock sank more than 20% after the IPO pop, attributing it to overvaluation concerns. Meanwhile, Cryptopolitan described the drop as erasing almost all gains, signaling a swift end to the Wall Street honeymoon.

Looking Ahead for Figma

For industry insiders, this episode underscores the challenges of transitioning from private darling to public entity. Figma’s focus on AI integration and product innovation could drive future rebounds, but near-term volatility may persist amid economic headwinds.

As the company reports its first quarterly results as a public firm, investors will scrutinize metrics like user growth and revenue diversification. While Monday’s slide tempers the IPO narrative, it doesn’t diminish Figma’s role in the design software sector, where it continues to innovate amid competitive pressures.