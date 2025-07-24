Figma Launches Make AI: Generate Mobile Apps from Text and Images

In a significant move for the design software sector, Figma has officially launched its AI-powered app-building tool, Make AI, into general availability, marking a pivotal expansion of its capabilities beyond traditional design workflows.

This development allows users to generate functional mobile apps directly from text prompts, images, or existing Figma files, streamlining the process from concept to prototype. According to reporting from The Verge, the tool is now accessible to all users, though full functionality requires a paid Full Seat subscription, highlighting Figma’s strategy to monetize advanced features amid growing competition.

The rollout comes at a time when Figma is navigating major corporate milestones, including its recent filing for an initial public offering. Industry observers note that this AI enhancement could bolster Figma’s valuation, especially as it positions itself against giants like Adobe. Sources from The Verge indicate that the IPO filing follows a thwarted $20 billion acquisition attempt by Adobe nearly three years ago, underscoring Figma’s independent growth trajectory fueled by innovations like Make AI.

Unlocking New Efficiencies in App Development: How Figma’s Make AI is Reshaping Designer Workflows and Reducing Reliance on External Tools

Make AI leverages advanced models, including Anthropic’s Claude Sonnet, to interpret inputs and produce code-ready prototypes, a feature first teased in earlier previews. This integration aims to eliminate the need for designers to switch between multiple platforms, as detailed in coverage by The Verge, which reported on the tool’s ability to accept diverse inputs like text prompts and images. For industry professionals, this means faster iteration cycles and more seamless collaboration, potentially disrupting established players in the app development space.

However, the requirement for Full Seat access—typically reserved for enterprise users—raises questions about inclusivity. Free users can experiment with basic features, but generating complete apps demands the premium tier, a model that aligns with Figma’s broader push toward subscription-based revenue. Insights from Figma’s own site emphasize how these AI tools are designed to “unblock creativity” by automating mundane tasks, allowing designers to focus on high-level innovation.

The Competitive Edge: Figma’s AI Strategy in the Wake of Its IPO Ambitions and Broader Industry Shifts Toward Generative Technologies

Figma’s CEO has been vocal about the company’s aggressive AI roadmap, as explored in an interview with The Verge, where he outlined ambitions to challenge the entire creative software market. This includes not just app building but also enhancements to tools like FigJam, which introduced generative AI for planning templates back in 2023. The general availability of Make AI builds on these foundations, offering a suite of features that could attract a wider user base, from solo freelancers to large teams.

Amidst this, Figma’s IPO is structured unusually like an auction to maximize demand, per analysis from Bloomberg, with preliminary results showing robust revenue growth. This financial maneuvering coincides with AI advancements, positioning Figma as a frontrunner in integrating machine learning into design processes. Comparisons to competitors like Anima Playground, as discussed in a DEV Community post, highlight Make AI’s strengths in vibe-coding, where intuitive design translation into code sets it apart.

Future Implications: Balancing Accessibility, Monetization, and Innovation in Figma’s Evolving Ecosystem

Looking ahead, the broader adoption of Make AI could influence how enterprises approach digital product development, reducing time-to-market for apps. Yet, challenges remain, such as ensuring AI-generated outputs meet quality standards and addressing ethical concerns around data usage. Reporting from The Verge on Figma’s recent redesign and AI tools underscores a commitment to user-centric innovation, including new slides features that complement app building.

Ultimately, Figma’s push into AI represents a calculated bet on the future of design, where automation enhances rather than replaces human creativity. As the company prepares for its public debut, valued potentially at $16 billion according to CNBC, industry insiders will watch closely how Make AI’s availability drives user growth and competitive dynamics in the creative tools arena.