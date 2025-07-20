FICO Launches Credit Scoring Models with BNPL Data: Boosts for Responsible Users, Penalties for Delinquencies

The Dawn of BNPL in Credit Scoring

In a move poised to reshape the landscape of consumer credit, Fair Isaac Corp., better known as FICO, has unveiled new scoring models that for the first time incorporate data from “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) services. Announced in June, these models—FICO Score 10 BNPL and FICO Score 10 T BNPL—aim to provide lenders with a more comprehensive view of borrowers’ financial behaviors by factoring in BNPL repayment histories. According to a report from Yahoo Finance, this development comes as BNPL usage surges among Americans, with over 90 million expected to engage in such transactions this year alone.

The integration marks a significant evolution in credit reporting, addressing what FICO describes as a gap in traditional models that overlooked these increasingly popular short-term loans. BNPL plans, offered by companies like Affirm, Afterpay, and Klarna, allow consumers to split purchases into interest-free installments, often without hard credit checks. But as these services explode in popularity—driven by e-commerce growth and economic pressures—FICO argues that including their data will enhance predictive accuracy, potentially benefiting responsible users while flagging risks for those who overextend.

Implications for Lenders and Borrowers

Lenders stand to gain from richer datasets, enabling more nuanced risk assessments. For instance, timely BNPL payments could boost scores, fostering financial inclusion for younger or credit-thin consumers who rely on these tools to build histories. Fox Business highlighted that this could drive broader adoption of BNPL data in lending decisions, with FICO’s models set to roll out this fall. However, the flip side is stark: missed payments on BNPL loans will now ding credit scores, much like delinquencies on credit cards or traditional loans.

Consumers, particularly millennials and Gen Z who favor BNPL for everything from fashion to groceries, may face unforeseen consequences. A New York Times article noted that repayment data will offer deeper insights into credit readiness, but experts warn of potential score volatility. If a shopper defaults on a $200 gadget split into four payments, that blemish could linger on their report for up to seven years, complicating access to mortgages or auto loans.

Industry Reactions and Market Shifts

The announcement has sparked widespread discussion across financial circles. Posts on X, formerly Twitter, reflect a mix of alarm and pragmatism, with users like financial influencers cautioning that BNPL’s “easy” appeal could now carry heavier repercussions. One viral thread emphasized the irony: tools meant to democratize credit might instead penalize impulsive buyers amid rising inflation.

Axios reported that this shift underscores BNPL’s mainstreaming, with usage projected to hit $700 billion globally by 2028. Yet, there’s concern it could stunt growth in the sector. Yahoo Finance suggested that if providers become more selective—perhaps tightening approvals based on visible borrowing patterns—BNPL firms might see reduced volumes, forcing them to innovate or partner more closely with credit bureaus.

Risks, Rewards, and Regulatory Horizons

On the reward side, FICO’s move promotes transparency, potentially curbing predatory lending by illuminating hidden debts. A Washington Post column explained that by treating BNPL like other credit products, scores will better reflect modern spending habits, aiding underserved populations. For industry insiders, this means recalibrating underwriting models; banks and fintechs must now integrate BNPL signals to stay competitive.

Risks abound, however. Critics argue it could exacerbate inequality, hitting low-income users hardest if they juggle multiple BNPL plans without realizing the cumulative impact. Nasdaq warned that improper usage might “tank” scores, especially for those treating BNPL as free money rather than debt. Regulatory scrutiny is intensifying too— the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has already classified BNPL as credit cards in some contexts, signaling possible further oversight.

Looking Ahead: A New Credit Era

As implementation nears, stakeholders are bracing for ripple effects. FICO’s analytics leader stressed in their press release that these scores drive inclusion, but success hinges on education. Consumers should monitor reports via services like AnnualCreditReport.com and set autopay for BNPL to avoid pitfalls.

Ultimately, this integration heralds a more holistic credit ecosystem, blending innovation with accountability. For insiders, it’s a call to adapt: lenders refining algorithms, BNPL providers enhancing disclosures, and borrowers rethinking habits. As one X post aptly put it, “BNPL just got real”—a sentiment echoing through boardrooms and living rooms alike, promising a credit future that’s as dynamic as the consumers it serves.