FHFA Allows VantageScore in Mortgages, Sparking FICO Rivalry

The Battle for Credit Scoring Dominance Heats Up

In the high-stakes world of credit scoring, Fair Isaac Corp., known as FICO, has long held a commanding position, but recent regulatory shifts are challenging its grip on the mortgage market. The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) announced in July 2025 that mortgage lenders can now use VantageScore 4.0 alongside FICO’s scores for loans backed by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, a move aimed at fostering competition and potentially lowering costs for borrowers. This decision sent FICO’s stock plunging 17% on the day of the announcement, as investors worried about erosion of its market share, according to reports from CNN Business.

FICO’s CEO, Will Lansing, pushed back strongly against these concerns during a recent appearance on CNBC’s “Mad Money,” asserting that his company’s scores remain the industry standard. Drawing from a YouTube video of the interview (watch here), Lansing highlighted FICO’s over 90% market share in non-government-mandated sectors, where it has competed with VantageScore for 15 years and consistently emerged victorious. He pointed to the non-conforming mortgage market, where FICO scores have facilitated $313 billion in originations, underscoring the industry’s preference for FICO’s predictive accuracy.

Regulatory Changes Spark Debate on Market Fairness

The FHFA’s policy shift, detailed in announcements covered by The New York Times, allows lenders to choose between FICO Score 10T and VantageScore 4.0, but implementation timelines differ, with VantageScore seemingly on a faster track. Critics, including FICO executives, argue this creates an uneven playing field, raising safety and soundness concerns in the mortgage sector. Lansing emphasized that FICO’s scores are “clearly preferred by the industry,” citing their widespread adoption outside government mandates.

VantageScore, jointly owned by the three major credit bureaus—Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion—positions itself as a more inclusive alternative, incorporating trended data and alternative sources to better assess credit risk for underserved populations. A recent opinion piece in National Mortgage News from VantageScore’s chief strategist argued that their 4.0 model boosts competition and predicts risk more effectively than FICO, potentially reducing overall market volatility.

FICO’s Pricing Power Under Scrutiny Amid Competition

Lansing addressed accusations of monopolistic behavior head-on, noting that FICO recently raised its mortgage score fee to $4.95 per pull—a 30-year high—but stressed it’s a tiny fraction of typical $6,000 closing costs. This pricing strategy, as analyzed in a SWOT report by Investing.com, reflects FICO’s confidence in its value, including advanced models like FICO Score 10T and innovations such as UltraFICO, which leverage alternative data.

However, the threat of increased competition looms large. Posts on X (formerly Twitter) from industry observers, including mortgage professionals and investors, reflect growing excitement about VantageScore’s potential to lower costs and expand access. One prominent post noted the FHFA’s approval could open doors for first-time homebuyers, echoing sentiments in a AInvest article on the “credit score revolution” and its implications for mortgage stability.

Industry Sentiment and Future Implications

FICO’s third-quarter earnings call on July 30, 2025, revealed no major lenders had yet switched to VantageScore, bolstering Lansing’s claim of enduring preference. Yet, as reported in AInvest’s coverage, regulatory pressures could erode FICO’s dominance if privatization of Fannie and Freddie proceeds, inviting new entrants.

The rivalry extends beyond mortgages into broader credit monitoring, where VantageScore advocates for breaking what they call a government-created monopoly, as highlighted in older X posts referencing congressional efforts. Industry insiders, per analysis from the National Association of Mortgage Underwriters, see this as an escalation of a decades-old battle, with FICO’s white papers claiming superior predictability clashing against VantageScore’s push for innovation.

Balancing Innovation with Risk Prediction

Ultimately, the competition could benefit consumers by driving down costs and improving access, but it raises questions about consistency in risk assessment. FICO’s entrenched position, backed by data from billions in originations, contrasts with VantageScore’s promise of broader inclusivity, as discussed in NerdWallet’s comparison of the models.

As the FHFA monitors implementation, lenders must weigh the trade-offs. Lansing’s optimism, rooted in FICO’s track record, suggests the company views this as just another chapter in a long-winning streak, but the evolving dynamics signal a potential shift toward a more competitive credit ecosystem.