Ferrero Drives Retail Media Shift to Full-Funnel Journeys

In the fast-evolving world of digital advertising, retail media networks are no longer just a tool for bottom-of-the-funnel conversions—they’re aspiring to dominate the entire consumer journey. At the heart of this shift is Danielle Sporkin, senior vice president of media and marketing services at Ferrero North America, who recently dissected the promises and pitfalls of retail media’s full-funnel ambitions. Speaking at a Digiday event in New York, Sporkin highlighted how Ferrero, the confectionery giant behind brands like Nutella and Kinder, is reimagining retail media to drive not just sales but also brand awareness and loyalty.

Sporkin emphasized that while retail media has traditionally excelled in search-based, performance-driven tactics—think sponsored product listings on platforms like Amazon or Walmart—it’s now pushing upstream. Ferrero is experimenting with off-site extensions, such as programmatic ads on connected TV and social media, tied back to retailer data. This approach aims to create a seamless path from initial consumer discovery to purchase, but Sporkin cautioned that the ecosystem remains fragmented, with measurement challenges hindering true full-funnel attribution.

Challenges in Measurement and Integration

One key hurdle, as Sporkin noted in her Digiday interview, is the lack of standardized metrics across retail media networks. Brands like Ferrero must navigate disparate data silos, where upper-funnel activities like video ads on a retailer’s app don’t easily connect to in-store sales data. This fragmentation forces marketers to rely on proxy metrics, such as reach and engagement, rather than direct ROI, complicating budget allocations.

Moreover, Sporkin pointed out the tension between retailers’ proprietary data and brands’ need for transparency. Ferrero has invested in custom dashboards and partnerships to bridge these gaps, but industry-wide, the promise of full-funnel retail media often falls short due to inconsistent incrementality testing. Recent reports from Adweek echo this, detailing how legacy brands are adapting by blending retail media with broader digital strategies to foster cross-functional growth.

Strategic Shifts at Ferrero and Beyond

Ferrero’s strategy under Sporkin involves treating retail media as a holistic ecosystem, not a siloed channel. For instance, the company is leveraging retail data for targeted upper-funnel campaigns, such as influencer partnerships amplified through retailer-owned media. This mirrors broader trends, as seen in a BRAVE COMMERCE podcast episode where Sporkin discussed navigating media and retail for legacy brands, emphasizing adaptive structures that preserve core values while innovating.

Industry insiders are watching closely, especially as retail media spending is projected to surpass $60 billion in the U.S. by 2025, according to recent Marketing Dive analyses. Sporkin advocates for collaboration between brands and retailers to co-develop full-funnel tools, like unified attribution models that track a consumer from a TikTok ad to a shelf purchase.

Emerging Trends and Future Outlook

Looking ahead, posts on X from marketing experts highlight a consensus that 2025 will see retail media fully embrace full-funnel capabilities, with brands like Ferrero leading by integrating AI-driven personalization. One viral thread from Digiday on X noted how Ferrero is rethinking retail media beyond search, aligning with off-site partnerships to capture brand budgets.

However, skepticism persists. A Substack post from Media Ads and Commerce warns that while new markets are emerging, retailers must overcome denial about their role as media companies to deliver on this promise. Sporkin herself stressed the need for patience, as Ferrero tests pilots that blend retail media with emerging tech like CTV convergence, as explored in Marketing Dive’s 2025 predictions.

The Road to True Full-Funnel Maturity

For brands to succeed, Sporkin recommends starting with clear objectives: define what full-funnel means for your portfolio, then build incrementally. Ferrero’s approach includes cross-team collaboration, drawing from Sporkin’s agency background at firms like OMD and Essence, as profiled on Brand Innovators’ site. This expertise helps in crafting data-driven strategies that accelerate growth amid digital transformation.

Ultimately, retail media’s full-funnel evolution could redefine marketing, but it requires overcoming current limitations in data interoperability and measurement. As Sporkin put it, the reality is promising yet grounded—brands that invest wisely, like Ferrero, stand to gain a competitive edge in an increasingly data-centric arena. Industry events like Groceryshop 2025, where Sporkin is slated to speak, will likely provide further insights into scaling these strategies for sustained impact.