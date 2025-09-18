Fed Chair Powell Warns AI Slows Entry-Level Hiring, Widens Job Gaps

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has sounded a cautious note on the burgeoning influence of artificial intelligence in the U.S. job market, suggesting it may already be contributing to a slowdown in entry-level hiring. In a recent speech, Powell highlighted that while overall job creation is decelerating across various sectors, AI’s role in displacing lower-tier positions remains difficult to quantify precisely.

This observation comes amid broader economic shifts, where technological advancements are reshaping employment patterns. Powell’s remarks, delivered at a key economic forum, underscore a growing concern among policymakers that AI could exacerbate inequalities by limiting opportunities for new entrants into the workforce.

The Fed’s Perspective on AI’s Economic Ripple Effects

Drawing from data analyzed in a report by Business Insider, Powell noted that the job market’s cooling is not solely attributable to traditional factors like interest rates or inflation. Instead, he pointed to AI as a potential accelerator of this trend, particularly affecting roles that involve routine tasks susceptible to automation.

Economists have long debated the net impact of AI on employment, with some arguing it creates as many jobs as it eliminates. However, Powell’s comments align with emerging evidence that entry-level positions in fields like administrative support and data entry are vanishing faster than anticipated, leaving recent graduates in a precarious position.

Industry Leaders Echo Warnings on Job Displacement

Similar sentiments have been voiced by tech executives, such as Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, who warned in an interview covered by Business Insider that AI could eradicate entry-level jobs in law, finance, and consulting within the next five years. This projection highlights a potential hollowing out of career pipelines, where junior roles traditionally serve as training grounds for future leaders.

A Stanford University study, as reported in the San Francisco Chronicle, quantifies this impact, revealing a 13% drop in entry-level positions for young workers in AI-exposed sectors like coding and customer service. The research underscores how generative AI tools are automating tasks that once provided on-the-job learning for 22- to 25-year-olds.

Contrasting Views from Consulting Giants

Yet, not all sectors are retreating from entry-level hiring. McKinsey & Company, for instance, is bucking the trend by planning a 12% increase in overall hiring for 2026, with a focus on entry-level roles, according to details shared in Business Insider. North America chair Eric Kutcher emphasized the firm’s commitment to nurturing talent even as AI transforms workflows.

This approach contrasts with broader market trends, where firms are leveraging AI to streamline operations, potentially at the expense of human capital development. Analysts suggest that while AI boosts efficiency, it risks creating a skills gap if companies fail to invest in upskilling programs for newcomers.

Policy Implications and Future Outlook

Powell’s acknowledgment of AI’s influence signals a shift in Federal Reserve thinking, integrating technological disruption into monetary policy considerations. As reported in Forbes, his Jackson Hole speech also touched on rate cuts, but the AI factor adds a layer of complexity to balancing inflation control with employment stability.

Looking ahead, experts from CNBC argue that the erosion of entry-level jobs could fundamentally alter career progression, diminishing the traditional ladder from intern to executive. To mitigate this, policymakers and businesses may need to prioritize education reforms and AI literacy initiatives.

Navigating the AI-Driven Job Shift

The rise of AI is also spawning new roles, such as in AI ethics and prompt engineering, as noted in a WebProNews analysis of the 2025 job market. However, the displacement of entry-level positions raises alarms about youth unemployment, with Goldman Sachs data indicating a sharper rise in joblessness among young tech workers since early 2024, per Business Insider.

For industry insiders, the key takeaway is the need for adaptive strategies. Companies like OpenAI are exploring AI-powered jobs platforms for 2026, aiming to match skilled workers with evolving demands, as detailed in WebProNews. Ultimately, while AI promises productivity gains, its unchecked integration could widen economic divides unless addressed through targeted interventions.